Milford suffers injury scare at training

ANTHONY Milford is pushing to be back on a rugby league field by the end of this month, after the Broncos playmaker overcame a close call with his suspect shoulder on Monday.

The Brisbane five-eighth, who underwent a shoulder reconstruction during the off-season, suffered a scare when he appeared to injure the left arm while trying to score a try at training.

He slid across the wet ground at Red Hill and clashed with a teammate, before getting to his feet slowly and seeking the attention of a trainer.

Milford was however quick to return to the action and revealed afterwards he momentarily thought he had popped the shoulder out once again.

"I had a scare there in training but everything's looking really positive," he said after another intense session.

"It (felt) like the way it popped out (last year) so it's good to know it didn't go back out this time. It stayed as strong as you can get.

"The strength and conditioning have looked after me real well with regards to weights and getting strength back in it. I'm not quite 100 per cent but it's certainly near that mark."

Milford, who is still doing non-contact training, completed Monday's session and is now pushing for game time in Brisbane's trial against Wynnum Manly on February 23.

Anthony Milford in action during Brisbane Broncos pre-season training at Gilbert Park in Brisbane, Monday, February 4, 2019. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

Last year after also undergoing an off-season shoulder reconstruction, Milford only managed 20 minutes of pre-season action against PNG before the 2018 season started.

But this year he is determined to get as much match fitness as possible given he already feels he is in the best shape of his career when it comes to training.

The 24-year-old also has his sights set on the Titans trial on March 2 at Cbus Super Stadium.

"There's not long to go until trials and Round 1 and what not so everyone's going to be looking to be in the best shape," he said.

"I'm pushing for Wynnum. Hopefully I can get a 20-minute stint in the Wynnum game.

"Game fitness is real different to the conditioning we do here so I want to get as much as I can out of those two games … hopefully Wynnum Manly and the Titans.

"I'm certainly feeling a lot fitter and better when we're doing our stuff in training but only time will tell. I can only do my best and that's what I'm trying to do.

"Having the back end of the year that I did, I wanted to try to improve that and build into that this year. I have to get more consistency into my game and be the best player I can be."

Every game of every round of the NRL Telstra Premiership LIVE with no ad-breaks during play. SIGN UP NOW!