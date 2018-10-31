Broncos bet big with $3m poaching raid

ENDING months of speculation, Anthony Seibold is set to be officially announced as Brisbane's next coach after the South Sydney mentor received the green light from the Broncos board.

After missing out on Craig Bellamy, Brisbane appear to have finally got their man with the board reportedly voting unanimously on Tuesday night for Seibold to take over from Wayne Bennett in 2020.

It is believed the Broncos may make an official announcement on Seibold as early as Wednesday.

Brisbane will reportedly offer Seibold a multi-year, $3 million contract. In a move that has angered Broncos greats, South Sydney mentor Seibold got the nod over former premiership-winning Brisbane skipper Kevin Walters to replace foundation coach Bennett.

Seibold will swap with seven-time premiership winner Bennett who has signed a two-year Rabbitohs deal from 2020.

It caps a stunning rise for ex-Broncos forward Seibold who has been linked to the Brisbane coaching job since Melbourne mentor Bellamy knocked back a lucrative offer to move north in June.

Seibold steered the Rabbitohs to the 2018 preliminary final and earned Dally M Coach of the Year honours in his rookie NRL season.

His resume has not impressed Broncos greats who believed Walters was the right man to replace Bennett, who will mark his 26th and final season at the Brisbane helm in 2019.

Two-time Broncos premiership winner Chris Johns said Seibold was an "unproven coach" and that the Rabbitohs choked in 2018.

He also accused the Broncos of being disrespectful to Walters during the job interview, claiming the club had already decided to sign Seibold before talking with the former skipper.

"This decision was made months ago. The whole interview process was a farce," Johns told AAP.

"Kev is just a natural fit, the perfect person (as Brisbane coach).

"They have made a decision to get rid of Wayne but they have overlooked Kevin Walters who has been endorsed by the likes of Mal Meninga."

The Broncos board have reportedly shut down speculation that Bennett and Seibold could swap jobs a year early and take up their new reins in 2019. Bennett had not ruled out the Brisbane board asking him to leave 12 months early after falling out with Broncos boss Paul White this year over the club's coaching transition.

The Brisbane board earlier this year knocked back Bennett's request to coach for one more season in 2020.