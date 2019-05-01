Seibold intends to keep Bennett guessing

Pat Carrigan has been called up as 18th man for the Broncos. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Pat Carrigan has been called up as 18th man for the Broncos. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

ANTHONY Seibold has ramped up the mind games with Wayne Bennett with the Broncos coach considering a late tactical switch for the grudge match against South Sydney.

Anthony Seibold has ramped-up the mind games on Wayne Bennett with the Broncos coach considering a late tactical switch for the grudge match against South Sydney.

Broncos young gun forward Pat Carrigan is on standby as Seibold toys with the prospect of deploying a four-forward bench to counter Bennett's monster pack at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

Carrigan was named as 18th man for the Rabbitohs clash but is understood he could be an 11th-hour inclusion at the expense of interchange utility back Kotoni Staggs.

The 21-year-old made his NRL debut against Wests Tigers three weeks ago and backed up against the Raiders before being rested for last week's 29-6 defeat of the Sharks at Suncorp Stadium.

But with South Sydney set to unleash big boppers Sam, Tom and George Burgess on the Broncos, Seibold is weighing up whether to add more bulk to his bench in his first meeting against his former club.

ANZ Stadium is renowned for its greasy surface during night games and the prospect of a midfield slugfest could see Carrigan join David Fifita, Joe Ofahengaue and Tom Flegler on an all-forward bench.

Carrigan has been training with the top squad all week and was working on his tackling technique on Tuesday with fellow forward rookie Fifita.

Kotoni Staggs may make way for Pat Carrigan. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Seibold will finalise his top 17on Thursday with the Broncos coach keeping his Souths rival Bennett guessing ahead of the NRL's most eagerly anticipated contest of the season so far.

Groomed to be the club's next Josh McGuire, Carrigan prides himself on his workrate and defensive ruck discipline, qualities Broncos skipper Darius Boyd says Brisbane are looking for after leaking 141 points in the first six rounds.

"Our defence is what has cost us in games, not our attack," Boyd said.

"We let in one try from a kick last week (against Cronulla) so if we defend like that against the Rabbitohs, we'll go a long way towards winning."

While he will always cherish being coached by Bennett, Boyd says he is glad last year's toxic saga is over for the sake of Brisbane's youthful squad.

Darius Boyd backed Wayne Bennett's move to South Sydney. (AAP Image/Attila Csaszar)

"I said to Wayne when it (his sacking) all happened that it was the best move for him to move on," Boyd said.

"The hype for a young squad, we wouldn't have handled it well.

"It's hard enough for the young guys to do their job without all the criticism. If Wayne stayed it would have been a bit of a circus again like last year.

"It's worked out well for both parties."

The Broncos enter the clash languishing in 10th spot and desperately need victory to avoid slumping to a dismal 2-6 record after eight rounds.