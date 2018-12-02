Seibold’s stunning spray at Souths, Broncos and Bennett

Anthony Seibold has taken a huge swipe at the Broncos and Wayne Bennett as well as Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly (far right).

Anthony Seibold has taken a huge swipe at the Broncos and Wayne Bennett as well as Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly (far right).

South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold has finally snapped.

After weeks of deliberation and uncertainty over his future, the Broncos coach-in-waiting launched a scathing attack on Wayne Bennett yesterday, and revealed the emotional toll on his young family.

And in an email Seibold wrote to chief executive Blake Solly, obtained by The Sunday Telegraph, the embattled coach reveals he had been shut out of all key decision making for 2019.

He says he has been told twice by Solly and South Sydney football manager Shane Richardson that he would be coaching the Broncos in 2019, and that he had actually packed up and cleaned out his office at the Rabbitohs on Thursday afternoon.

"I have had a gutful," he said, "I've been sitting here for four weeks and feeling like a punching bag.

"It's not acceptable and it's not fair.

Anthony Seibold has taken a huge swipe at the Broncos and Wayne Bennett as well as Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly (far right).

"I told my wife and three daughters we're leaving. We've told the kids twice we're moving and then twice that we're staying. They've been in tears. We're trying to sort out their schools. It's really taking its toll on them."

In the email to Solly, it's revealed Souths:

* Refused to allow Seibold to appoint an assistant coach to replace David Furner, thinking Bennett would bring his own. They still don't have one.

* Abandoned an off-season training camp at the Australian Institute of Sport because Bennett had asked to do an Army camp instead.

* Had been dealing with Bennett on potential new signings and that winger Robert Jennings was no longer being paid because his contract had not been registered as a result of the coaching uncertainty.

READ EXTRACTS FROM THE EMAIL IN FULL BELOW OR CLICK HERE

Anthony Seibold with his wife at the 2018 Dally M Awards. Seibold says the emotional toll of the coaching saga on his family has been huge. Picture: Getty

Seibold also revealed Bennett had been ringing Souths players in recent weeks about his plans for next year. Seibold claims Bennett had already told fullback Alex Johnston he was moving to the wing if Greg Inglis wanted to play fullback.

"He's been ringing up the Souths boys but then tells his press conference he hasn't spoken to anyone," Seibold said, "That's absolute bullshit.

"He's rang Damien Cook, Alex Johnston, Sam Burgess. It's all gone too far and has to be sorted out."

As late as Thursday, Seibold was told by the Rabbitohs he would be swapping with Bennett.

It is why he has now blown up after watching Bennett's backflip press conference on Friday.

"Shane Richardson and Blake Solly said they're moving me to Brisbane," he said.

"I've got all the text messages. Thursday week ago was the first time. During the week they told me Wayne had agreed to the swap.

"I'm sick of Wayne carrying on. I've bit my tongue and said nothing until now.

Anthony Seibold has no idea what kind of role he’ll have with the Rabbitohs and starts like Sam Burgess moving forward. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"Wayne has twice given his word to Shane Richardson that he's coming. That's what Richo told me.

"It was all going to be done by December 3. I had a camp planned for the AIS but Wayne wanted an Army camp. I challenged one of my staff members and he told me he'd been told not to pay the deposit with the AIS."

Seibold says he is more than happy to remain at the Rabbitohs. He just wants transparency and Bennett to stop interfering if he's not coming to Sydney.

"Not once have I gone to Souths and said I wanted to leave," he said, "Not once. They'll tell you that.

"I just want clarity and so do the players. I feel for the players at both clubs. It's a joke.

"I've still got control with the coaching of the players which is important.

"But everything else has been taken out of my control. My complaint is not about Souths. It's about Wayne... he's playing games.

Anthony Seibold has lost total control of South Sydney. Picture: Chris Pavlich

"I get the idea Souths want a swap and if they believe it's the best thing, we've got to put the club first and it's got to happen.

"I haven't been involved in recruitment or retention for four weeks but if I'm here at Souths, I'm going to be judged the team's performances and who we've got in the group."

Despite reports to the contrary, he insists he has the full support of the playing group.

"We went from 12th to third last year because we had a great relationship and a fantastic group," Seibold said.

"I wish I could show you all their text messages. They don't deserve to be treated like this."

SEIBOLD'S EMAIL TO THE RABBITOHS CEO

An edited extract of an email Anthony Seibold sent to Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly on Tuesday.

To Blake Solly,

As a follow up to yesterday's morning's meeting I wanted to put on record the discussion points and concerns I raised in front of the football staff.

For clarity & certainty for all staff - It had been communicated to me that Wayne Bennett had made a commitment that he would be starting at South Sydney Rabbitohs on December 3rd 2018 -

Wayne Bennett had now reneged on his promise to be at South Sydney on December 3rd. Discussions were still ongoing with him. Resolution was still unknown.

*Cancellation of the AIS Pre-Season Camp - Brock Schaefer replied he had been ordered to not pay the deposit on the AIS camp due to a potential Army Camp not planned by current Head Coach.

*Robert Jennings - Why has he not been paid and why was that not communicated to me as Head Coach? Speaking to Robert he said he was stressed with the situation and has still not been paid or been communicated to directly. Mark Ellison told the meeting he had signed a contract but the club could not register presently.

* Potential signing of Liam Knight from the Canberra Raiders - Ben Rogers replied that Peter Mullholland had contacted himself and Wayne Bennett to discuss the possible signing of Liam Knight for 2019. Liam has not been signed but Wayne was consulted on the possibility of his recruitment. Whist Head Coach I wanted an update of our current Retention & Recruitment conversations as I have not been updated since returning for work on November 7th - Ben Rogers agreed to come and see me which he followed up on this afternoon to update. He communicated to me that all Recruitment & Retention decisions had been put on hold until further notice.

Further points of discussion I wish to document regarding communication to me made on the provision of Wayne Bennett coming on December 3rd:

* Appointment of Jarred Wade as Head of Performance as a direct replacement for Paul Devlin - What has been communicated to Jarred since -Wayne Bennett has back-flipped on his promise to be at Souths by December 3rd?

* Alex Johnston - Alex spoke to me today that Wayne Bennett contacted him regarding his playing future for 2019 and his possible position change to the wing if Greg Inglis wants to play Fullback. Alex now has until Friday to let an un-named NRL club know if he asks for a release and accepts a contract with them for 2019.

* Last week Wayne Bennett called Paul Devlin and asked him to stay for 2019 and that he would extend his contract if he would stay and that it was him who was making the decisions at Souths going forward. Paul Devlin indicated he wanted to work with me as Head of Performance going forward.

* Appointment of Assistant Coach as a replacement of David Furner for 2019 - Email dated from Shane Richardson on 5th November 2018 stating - "In view of the current situation with your move to the Broncos we will not be appointing a new assistant for 2019." If a swap does not occur I will seek the appointment of Ben Cross as Forwards Coach for 2019

Wrestling Coach - Alex Prates / Fabriciio Itte - Mark Ellison contacted Alex regarding Wayne wanting to get a wrestle coach for 2019. Alex Prates the current Souths Wrestling Coach called me to ask could he recommend a coach to Mark and that Mark had indicated Wayne was starting on December 3rd.

If a swap does not occur where does this leave both Alex Prates and Fabriciio Itte (Wrestling coach) Mark Ellison was seeking out for Wayne Bennett.

Anthony Seibold