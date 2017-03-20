Anti-Adani 'elitists' don't represent all of us

I DON'T often agree with either Margaret Strelow or Anna Palaszczuk.

However, I applaud their courage in standing up to the conservation Nazis and visiting Adani in India, along with many of their colleagues.

I trust that they have been able to convince Adani that the anti-Indian letter from 80 well-heeled has-beens does not represent the views of the majority of Australians or Queenslanders.

The Conservation Movement needs to be very careful with their anti-Adani campaign, as many Indians, quite likely a majority, believe that Australia is a nation of anti-Indian racists.

And the conservation movement's apparent view that Indians should be content to remain in the 19th century does nothing to counteract that opinion.

It simply confirms them as anti-Indian racists.

Also, I think it is long overdue for our governments, State and Federal, to act to protect the taxpayer from the costs of frivolous and time-wasting spurious appeals against the mining industry.

Such appeals should not be entitled to be funded by the taxpayer though Legal Aid and judges should have the power to so rule.

And, also, judges should be instructed that those who bring frivolous or time-wasting appeals should be required to meet all costs of all parties.

Yes, I agree there may from time to time be valid grounds for appeal, but it should not be necessary for appeal upon appeal, mostly totally unjustified, and simply lodged to try to coerce the respondent into abandoning projects that the country wants and needs.

John Christie

Hidden Valley