Anti-Adani revolt shows split on coal

A RAFT of anti-Adani motions will not be debated on the floor of Labor's pre-election Townsville conference tomorrow with the party carefully negotiating a compromise on the politically sensitive issue.

A leaked 663-page policy document has revealed Queensland Labor's policy committee was flooded with proposed motions ahead of the conference including many that could have proved politically sensitive for the party as it heads into the looming election, which could be held any time between now and May 5.

Multiple motions against the Adani coal mine were among those put forward and rejected ahead of the conference including one calling for all new mines to be banned and for coal from Adani's proposed mine to be prevented from leaving Australian shores.

Instead, the party's multi-factional agenda committee has negotiated what it hopes will be a compromise.

"The Adani Carmichael mine project will bring much needed jobs to regional Queensland, as the Queensland Government invests in new industries biofuels, renewable energy generation and defence manufacturing," the approved motion reads.

"The Carmichael mine project will also see investment in Australian steelmaking, construction materials and services and invest in local employment, with a commitment to not using 457 visas on the project," it states.

The motion goes on to note the conditions imposed on the mine by the government as well as Cabinet's approved royalties deal for Adani which will see the miner pay reduced royalties in the first few years, plus interest, in a bid to ensure taxpayers do not lose out. It comes just weeks after an internal Palaszczuk Government Cabinet brawl over the royalties deal for the mine spilled out into the public arena.