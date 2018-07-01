Anti-coal protesters gather in Mackay

Frontline Action on Coal protesters outside Member for Dawson George Christensen's office on June 20, 2018, as part of a nationwide movement pushing for no new coal mining.

A TOTAL of 10 anti-coal protesters have gathered outside Member for Dawson George Christensen's office on Saturday morning, calling for the government and the mining industry not to extract any new coal.

The protesters chanted slogans to the beat of a single drum while dressed in hazmat suits and holding signs that read "no new coal" and "stop Adani", in reference to the Indian mining company planning to open a mine in the Galilee Basin.

Protester Joshua Grant, a born and bred local, said he has been involved in the moment for seven years.

"Australia needs to transition, move away from coal, and we need to embrace renewables," he said.

"I think the problem with locals is we are a mining community to a degree, so there is some fear of standing out and saying I do support the environment over the resource industry.

"It's easy for the government to say nah, they're all southerners, but there are quite a few locals here."

Nearly 1 in every 4 people employed in the greater Mackay-Whitsunday-Isaac region works in the mining industry according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

A report released at the end of 2017 signalled a resurgence in the nation's resource sector -- particularly in the Bowen Basin.

