Anti-coal protesters quiet on this $1.6b CQ mine: Editor

AS THE green lynch mob chases after Adani, coal mining continues to thrive and prosper in Central Queensand.

In fact even as anti-Adani groups celebrate Labor's pathetic backflip decision to veto the $1b Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility loan to protect the Premier's "integrity", a new $1.6b coal mine has been approved just east of Adani's Carmichael operation.

Once operational the Byerwen Mine will employ 550 workers and produce up to 10 million tonnes of hard coking coal per year which will be railed to Abbot Point Coal Terminal for export.

Once operational, the Byerwen Mine willproduce up to 10 million tonnes of hard coking coal per year which will be railed to Abbot Point Coal Terminal (pictured) for export. Lee Constable

Sounds very similar to the Adani plan, but not as big.

Another big difference is that the Byerwen Mine is a coking coal operation and Adani's coal is thermal for power stations.

Coking coal is on the rise in CQ with BHP planing a low-cost expansion at the Caval Ridge plant, boosting production by 2 million tonnes and investigating an expansion of 4 million tonnes per year at its Blackwater mine.

Construction starts at QCoal's Byerwen Mine just outside of Glenden in August this year. Campbell Gellie

It was also looking at another potential expansion of Caval Ridge mine, to add 5.7 million tonnes of annual capacity, and underground mines at Goonyella and Wards Well, which could provide an extra combined 15 million tonnes or more of capacity.

Coking coal is used for making steel so demand goes well for the global economy.

It also goes well for this region.

But why no green protests against new mines and mine expansions for coking coal? Is it because there is no alternative for making steel?

Where do the anti-coal groups stand on this?