Anti-coal protesters strike Adani again

ANTI coal protesters have struck again with physical demonstrations against the Adani Carmichael coal mine.

Earlier today two protesters, Gabriel Macs-Martin and Noah Neate, elevated themselves 10 metres into treetops and connected lines to a drill rig on the site of Adani’s rail corridor.

An Adani Mining spokeswoman said the protester’s dangerous actions are in breach of working at height restrictions.

“In order to remove the protesters, police will need to work at heights. According to Safe Work Australia, working at heights is a high-risk activity and a leading cause of death and serious injury in Australia,” she said.

“Police have been notified and are responding.”

The two protesters represent Front Line Action on Coal and the group took to Facebook earlier today.

Protesters Noah Neate and Gabriel Macs-Martin

“Work has been disrupted again on Adani’s controversial Carmichael mine this morning, with two people immobilising two drill rigs on the site,” the post read.

“22-year-old Noah Neate and 19-year-old Gabriel Macs-Martin suspended themselves from a tree, tied off to the drill rigs.

“They echoed the demands from last Friday’s global climate strike; of no new fossil fuel projects, 100 per cent renewable energy generation by 2030, and a just transition for workers to sustainable industries.”

Mr Neate said today’s display of activism was spurred on by last week’s global climate strikes.

Protesters elevated in trees near Adani's rail corridor

“Last Friday people around the world took to the streets in unprecedented numbers,” he said.

“Yet just a few days later at the United Nations climate action summit we hear of no new attempts to lower emissions.”

Adani said the protesters had rigged lines to make sure the drill rig could not be used without putting the protesters in danger.

The site of the protest is about an hour and a half out of Clermont

Queensland Shadow Mines Minister Dale Last came out to condemn the protest.

“People have the right to protest but they don’t have the right to destroy job opportunities for Queenslanders,” Mr Last said.

More to come