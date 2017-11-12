Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Anti Labor and LNP group launches Rocky campaign

A still from action group Flick 'Em's campaign in Rockhampton.
A still from action group Flick 'Em's campaign in Rockhampton. Adam Wratten

COLLECTIVE Action Group Flick'Em says Queensland deserves better.

The group does not endorse specific candidates, instead it aims to disrupt the dominance of the ALP and LNP in Queensland government and tilt power back to the regions via independent and minor party candidates.

Flick'Em Spokesman Michael Norris says voters who have had enough should send the major parties a message on Election Day.

Flick'Em has this past week run billboards in Rockhampton and Townsville, aired television and radio commercials and begun print advertising.

"At Flick'Em, we say that Labor and the LNP have failed the state of Queensland on power and energy policy, that regional Queenslanders have been left behind by both parties and that neither of the major parties can be trusted to lead the state forward,” Mr Norris said.

"That's why we're saying to voters, take your ballot paper seriously and put the major parties last. Your vote is the only thing a professional politician will listen to and you can make them pay on election day.

"We're saying to Queensland voters you can do something about sky-high cost of living, power prices and politicians who don't listen. You can make them pay on election day. Put the majors last.”

Topics:  flick'em qldelection2017 tmbstateelection2017

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Rocky partygoers turn up the festive fun

Rocky partygoers turn up the festive fun

Photo gallery: Were you snapped on city's nightlife scene?

O'Rourke promises $2.5m for Rocky school

CQ LABOR LAUNCH: Mirani MP Jim Pearce, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Education Minister Kate Jones and Rockhampton candidate Barry O'Rourke are all smiles ahead of the Queensland election on November 25. They joined in the fun at the Red Lion Hotel yesterday for the CQ launch.

ALP hold CQ election launch at Red Lion Hotel

Man hospitalised after North Rocky crash

Authorities attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision in North Rockhampton yesterday.

Police investigating after two-vehicle collision

Rocky's World Cup/NRL omission disappointing, not surprising

Australian Kangaroos player and former CQ player Ben Hunt is seen during training for this year's Rugby League World Cup.

CQ NRL Bid boss says Rocky lacks quality facility

Local Partners