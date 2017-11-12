Anti Labor and LNP group launches Rocky campaign

COLLECTIVE Action Group Flick'Em says Queensland deserves better.

The group does not endorse specific candidates, instead it aims to disrupt the dominance of the ALP and LNP in Queensland government and tilt power back to the regions via independent and minor party candidates.

Flick'Em Spokesman Michael Norris says voters who have had enough should send the major parties a message on Election Day.

Flick'Em has this past week run billboards in Rockhampton and Townsville, aired television and radio commercials and begun print advertising.

"At Flick'Em, we say that Labor and the LNP have failed the state of Queensland on power and energy policy, that regional Queenslanders have been left behind by both parties and that neither of the major parties can be trusted to lead the state forward,” Mr Norris said.

"That's why we're saying to voters, take your ballot paper seriously and put the major parties last. Your vote is the only thing a professional politician will listen to and you can make them pay on election day.

"We're saying to Queensland voters you can do something about sky-high cost of living, power prices and politicians who don't listen. You can make them pay on election day. Put the majors last.”