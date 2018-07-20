Anti-sexual harassment walk celebrates third year

STARTING POINT: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga at the inaugural Reclaim Kemp Hill walk in 2016.

WOMEN across the region are expecting to get up early tomorrow morning for an annual walk at Kemp Hill on the Capricorn Coast.

The walk started in 2016 after reports of a young woman being sexually harassed while walking the popular track.

Over 80 people attended the inaugural walk where Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Women's Health Centre manager Belinda Lindel spoke about the need for the community to remain determined to stamp out the type of sexual harassment.

Another walk was held last year and the 2018 event starts at 7am tomorrow.