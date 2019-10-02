Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff. Trevor Veale
Health

Why graphic photos on smoke packs no longer shock addicts

by Robyn Wuth
2nd Oct 2019 10:33 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

Researchers want health warnings printed on each and every cigarette as the shocking, graphic images printed on packets aren't convincing smokers to quit.

A new Queensland study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.

James Cook University's Aaron Drovandi, who led the research, said images of black lungs, rotten teeth and cancerous mouths on cigarette packaging have lost their shock value.

More Stories

cigarettes health research smoking

Top Stories

    ALDI: How Mayor Strelow lobbied and fought for new supermarket

    premium_icon ALDI: How Mayor Strelow lobbied and fought for new...

    News Customers rejoice at the store finally opening after many years to get there

    • 2nd Oct 2019 11:56 AM
    Eager bargain hunters line up for hours before Aldi opening

    premium_icon Eager bargain hunters line up for hours before Aldi opening

    News INSIDE LOOK: The store hasn’t even opened yet and bargain hunters are already...

    Council reveals confidential reports on drug rehab centre

    premium_icon Council reveals confidential reports on drug rehab centre

    News A CONFIDENTIAL council report has been made public as Rockhampton region Mayor...

    Uncertain future: Lack of services tears family apart

    premium_icon Uncertain future: Lack of services tears family apart

    News Rebecca is facing one of the hardest decisions a parent will ever have to make