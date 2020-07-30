Anti-vax Karen’s rant: ‘F*** no I wont for so called covid’

An angry debate has been sparked online after a woman admitted to dining at a restaurant where two COVID-19 positive teens visited, but denied needing to self-isolate or get tested.

When a list of venues where teens Olivia Winnie Muranga and Diana Lasu visited was released for public safety, one Facebook user whose name The Courier-Mail has chosen to withhold, claimed to have been at one of the venues at the same time as the COVID positive girls, but refused that she should self-isolate.

The woman tagged a Facebook friend and wrote: "we went to that place at that time".

When told to get a COVID test and isolate from the public, she replied with: "f*** no i (sic) dont (sic) isolate for the flu so wont (sic) for so called covid".

Screenshot where a Facebook user denies needing to get a COVID test or self-isolate despite dining at a restaurant where two COVID-positive teens dined at. Picture: Facebook

The comment led to fury from other users, some of which were calling for her to be reported to the Premiers office and Queensland Health.

"You are no better than the 2 that bought it into Qld," one person wrote.

The woman replied with: "I have researched the facts and risks and do not for one second believe this crap! Where has this years flu season gone oh thats right they renamed it to covid where have all the measles outbreaks gone".

Screenshot where a Facebook user denies needing to get a COVID test or self-isolate despite dining at a restaurant where two COVID-positive teens dined at. Picture: Facebook



She went on to joke that she doesn't vaccinate her children writing: "i also dont (sic) vaccinate my children and omg they live in fernvale (sic) and walk among you so watch you might catch something they dont have".



The argument has been shared more than 400 times on Facebook today with many people claiming they would report the user to the police.

The Courier-Mail has reached out to her for comment.

