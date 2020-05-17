Anti-vax poster boy most definitely not a team player

BRYCE Cartwright is now officially a poster boy for the anti-vax movement. The fact he has out-smarted the National Rugby League - or more specifically the Queensland Government - makes him a worthy recipient of such a tag.

But make no mistake, Bryce Cartwright is not a poster boy for rugby league. In fact, he's the opposite. As part of the NRL Covid 19 protocols for a return to footy, players must get vaccinated against the flu. Cartwright and several other players have refused the jab.

Queensland's chief medical officer Jeanette Young has granted Cartwright an exemption from requiring the vaccination, on medical grounds. Cartwright, who does not vaccinate his children, produced a letter from a GP which convinced Dr Young he should be exempted.

It has defused what was shaping up to be a legal minefield.

But as Australia continues its successful pursuit of flattening the coronavirus curve, professional sport is taking a zero tolerance approach to protecting its players.

No exceptions when it comes to complying with Covid 19 regulations. Those not keen on the flu jab have an obligation to keep their fellow players safe.

Imagine the worst case scenario where a player caught the flu from an unvaccinated colleague, and then contracted coronavirus. It would not be pretty.

Bryce and Shanelle Cartwright adopt unusual parenting methods. In an Instagram post, Shanelle said they don't use nappies on their second child, who was delivered at home because the couple "don't trust hospitals''.

"I'll home school before I vaccinate,'' she said, when advised that children can't attend school under the "no jab, no play'' rules.

But there is a bigger, more sinister play here. Despite their protestations, there is no evidence of a link between vaccinations and autism.

In fact, one of the champions of the ani-vax movement, Andrew Wakefield, was recently deregistered as a medical practitioner after he wrote a paper which falsely claimed that eight of 12 children attending a routine clinic at a hospital developed autism after a vax shot.

Wakefield secretly accepted money from the lawyers of the children with autism who were keen to establish a link so they could sue the pharmaceutical company.

These people like Wakefield peddle misinformation to dupe unsuspecting people into believing their warped ideology.

Bryce Cartwright has managed to dupe the NRL and state government, (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

It is clear vaccination saves lives. Those who don't vaccinate are playing a game of Russian Roulette with their lives, and those of their children.

In parts of northern NSW, the vaccination rate for kids is under 70 per cent. There are parts of Southern Africa with higher vaccination rates than northern NSW.

One of the great delights of living in Australia is our progressive, modern health system and our cutting-edge technology on preventative medicine.

At the forefront of that scientific research is the vaccination breakthroughs in areas such as whooping cough, cervical cancer, polio and rubella.

These are deadly infectious diseases that over centuries have killed or permanently maimed many Australians.

Now, we have the University pf Queensland leading the world into research for a Covid-19 vaccination, with clinical trials well underway.

It perplexes me that there are people who are prepared to turn their back on any medicine that will ultimately protect them.

It beggars belief that some parents would not immunise their children against life-threatening infections, even though we have the medicine to do so.

If my child contracted whooping cough from another kid that hadn't been immunised because the parents had some wacky anti-vax crusade, there would be some serious questions being asked.

Cartwright is a very good football player. But on vaccination and doing the right thing by his mates, he's not a team player.

Originally published as Anti-vax poster boy most definitely not a team player