Action from the NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the North Queensland Cowboys, held at Barlow Park, Cairns. Cowboys' Antonio Winterstein scores a try in the corner. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Rugby League

Cowboys premiership hero retires

25th Jul 2018 11:01 AM

NORTH Queensland winger Antonio Winterstein has announced his NRL retirement effective immediately due to ongoing knee issues.

The 30-year-old addressed a news conference in Townsville on Wednesday to announce his decision after 166 games for the club which he joined in 2011.

A Samoan international, Winterstein was part of the Cowboys' 2015 premiership side, while he also played 47 games in two seasons for Brisbane.

He also played eight Tests for Samoa from 2013 to 2018.

Winterstein is the fourth player from the 2015 premiership side to leave the club..

