Andrew Antoniolli leaving Ipswich Court with wife Karina earlier this year. Cordell Richardson
Antoniolli appeals fraud convictions

Ross Irby
29th Oct 2019 4:55 PM | Updated: 30th Oct 2019 4:39 AM
FORMER Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli is set to appeal his 13 convictions for fraud-related offences when in office.

The matter received a brief mention in Ipswich District Court yesterday before Judge Dennis Lynch QC.

His Appeal has been listed for hearing on March 20, next year. Following a defended hearing earlier this year, Antoniolli was found guilty and convicted of misappropriation and fraudulently using more than $10,000 of Ipswich City Council's community donation fund to buy charity items at auction.

He was sentenced in August by Magistrate Anthony Gett to six months jail, wholly suspended.

A conviction was recorded.

His legal team then lodged a notice of appeal.

Antoniolli admitted buying the items while he was a councillor and mayor but pleaded not guilty on the grounds it was accepted practice within the council to use the fund to buy items at auctions.

andrew antoniolli appeal court ipswich court
