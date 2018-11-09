Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anwar Hadid is lusting over his ex Kendall Jenner as she moves on with ex boyfriend Ben Simmons. Picture: AFP
Anwar Hadid is lusting over his ex Kendall Jenner as she moves on with ex boyfriend Ben Simmons. Picture: AFP
Celebrity

Heartbreak for Kendall’s ex

by New York Post
9th Nov 2018 4:48 AM

MODEL Anwar Hadid is mending a broken heart.

Reality star and supermodel Kendall Jenner has reunited with ex, Aussie NBA superstar Ben Simmons, and Hadid is not too happy about it, according to the New York Post.

Reports circulated earlier this week that Jenner and Simmons had reunited for a "great" night out in Philadelphia, which appears to have affected Hadid.

Anwar took to Instagram to express his heartbreak. Picture: Instagram
Anwar took to Instagram to express his heartbreak. Picture: Instagram

"I wonder if I could be loved as deeply as I love," the 19-year-old model wrote on Instagram. He also shared a photo of the phrase, "Why are you still in my mind" written in pen on the inside of his wrist.

 

Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid reportedly had a brief fling. Picture: Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid reportedly had a brief fling. Picture: Instagram

Jenner, 23, and Hadid were caught packing on the PDA during New York Fashion Week last September while his model sisters Gigi and Bella were nearby, the New York Post reported.

"Kendall was sitting with Anwar all night and made out with him for quite some time," a source reportedly told the publication. "They didn't give a damn who saw them."

 

Anwar Hadid is highly sought after as a model. Picture: Getty Images
Anwar Hadid is highly sought after as a model. Picture: Getty Images

Ultimately, the pair's fling fizzled, as did her romance with Simmons, who was later found wooing model Ashley Moore. Despite both Jenner and Simmons moving on, it's clear they've found each other again, much to Hadid's chagrin.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons got up close and personal at Kylie Jenner’s birthday. Picture: Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons got up close and personal at Kylie Jenner’s birthday. Picture: Instagram

This article originally appeared in theNew York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

ben simmons kendall jenner

Top Stories

    Caught red-handed with 40kg of hot copper wire

    premium_icon Caught red-handed with 40kg of hot copper wire

    Crime Police officers were at recyclers in relation to a spate of copper thefts on October 22 when a taxi pulled up with defendant and the copper wire

    PM: You don't have to choose between coal and renewable

    premium_icon PM: You don't have to choose between coal and renewable

    Politics ScoMo and Shorten seem to have found middle ground in energy debate

    Check out this award-winning beachfront home on three levels

    premium_icon Check out this award-winning beachfront home on three levels

    Property Property is being sold at auction on a walk-in, walk-out basis

    Business feedback on Ring Road

    premium_icon Business feedback on Ring Road

    Business Mixed bag of opinion on Ring Rd

    Local Partners