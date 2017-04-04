Anxious wait for Rocky miner as flood waters rise

BERSERKER residents Darren and Jody Miles have been through it all.

LUCKY HOME OWNERS | Find out if you are one of Rockhampton's luckiest home owners

The 2011 and 2013 floods in Rockhampton swept through their street - this time though they're ready.

Photos View Photo Gallery

According to the Rockhampton Regional Council, their street and alongside 400 homes are expected to be safe from flood waters.

"This time we are better prepared and Council say with these new back valves and the levee mitigation that we should be okay providing they work," father of two Darren said.

"Hearing that our home will most likely be clear is a huge relief. If so we will offer to help others.

"Facebook is a good help, the community pages are buzzing with activity, everyone wants to pitch in.

"I work out in Blackwater in the mines and they let me come home early."

FLOOD WATCH: Fitzroy to peak on Wednesday.

Darren has been stopping in along East St in Depot Hill watching the Fitzroy slowly rise.

By his estimation, the water has gone up by a metre overnight.

READ: 1800 homes told to evacuate.

"The last two days the water has gradually risen but today it looks like it's gone up by at least a metre," he said.

"We are insured at our place which does give us peace of mind. The clean up afterwards is what stays with you.

"I had my jet skis and all my toys in the backyard, so I have moved them to higher ground, just in case.

"Both our children were too young to remember the last ones, it's all fun and games to them."