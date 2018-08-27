Any time is good to ask 'R U OK?'

NATIONAL suicide prevention charity R U OK? is heading to Rockhampton on Wednesday and Thursday as part of a six week awareness-raising road trip around the country in the lead up to R U OK? Day on Thursday.

The Conversation Convoy is heading to 25 metropolitan, regional and remote communities, spanning over 14,000 kms to encourage all Australians to ask the simple question and check in with one another.

Joining the R U OK? team in Rockhampton on Wednesday is Australian musician John Schumann (former lead singer of Redgum) who will hold a special performance at the Great Western Hotel.

The event will provide an opportunity for the community to hear some iconic Aussie music with their mates, while being reminded to look out for each other by asking R U OK?

On Thursday morning, Mr Schumann will be joined by musician Jacob Ridgeway who will perform, along with Jacob West of Soldiers United and Pararoos Captain, David Barber who will join R U OK? campaign director Katherine Newton in a question and answer session.

Local representatives from Royal Flying Doctor Service, Beyond Blue, Relationships Australia and Anglicare will also be joining the R U OK? team along with Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow who will speak at the event.

The morning will include a community BBQ, tea station, children's activities and interactive ways to learn the four steps to ask R U OK?

Local community members are encouraged to head along and join in the activities.

In its 10th year, R U OK? has found that Australians need to get more comfortable asking the question, R U OK?, not just one day a year but every time we recognise the signs that someone we care about might be struggling with life.

The R U OK? Conversation Convoy will continue making its way around the country, visiting Hervey Bay and Lismore before culminating in Sydney on R U OK?Day.

R U OK? CONVERSATION CONVOY JOHN SCHUMAN PERFORMANCE

Date: Wednesday August 29

Time: 7pm onwards

Location: Great Western Hotel, Stanley Street & Denison Street, Rockhampton City

Talent: R U OK? Campaign Director, Katherine Newton

R U OK? Ambassador, John Schumann, Australian musician

R U OK? Ambassador, Jacob Ridgeway, singer/songwriter

R U OK? CONVERSATION CONVOY ROCKHAMPTON EVENT

Date: Thursday, August 30

Time: 9.30am-11am

Location: CBD Riverside Park, Rockhampton City

Talent: R U OK? Campaign Director, Katherine Newton

R U OK? Ambassador, John Schumann, Australian musician

R U OK? Ambassador, Jacob Ridgeway, singer/songwriter

R U OK? Ambassador, Luke Anthony, musician

R U OK? Ambassador, David Barber, Pararoo's Captain

Head to www.ruok.org.au/conversation-convoy to track the journey or find a local event