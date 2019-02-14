Anyone could win: Angie on I'm A Celeb finale

Former Gogglebox star Angie Kent pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

Former Gogglebox star Angie Kent pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

THE I'm A Celebrity crown is anyone's for the taking, says ousted contestant Angie Kent.

The former Gogglebox star was eliminated from the reality show last night alongside Luke Jacobz.

That leaves her best mate Yvie Jones, gossip guru Richard Reid and former AFL star Shane Crawford to battle it out in Sunday's grand final.

"Judging by what people have told me it's so close. One second it's one person in the lead (in the voting) and the next it's someone else," she said.

"There's a lot of support for Richard. I have a feeling he could take it all the way, and he deserves it.

"I love Mr Crawford. He's so down to earth and was the most humble person in camp.

"But obviously my love and support will go to my sister from another mister...I'm that stupid girl who wants everyone to win."

With the time difference between Australia and South Africa, Ms Kent is about to enjoy her first night's sleep outside of camp.

The pint-sized Alexandra Headland native lost three kilograms, or five percent of her body weight, during her time on the show.

"I have been dreaming of this day but dreading it for the past four weeks," she said. "It's a catch 22; you want to stay in but you also want to do whatever you want.

"The jungle takes everything from you. For the first time in five weeks I'm full."

The 29-year-old will stay in South Africa to attend the pre-recorded finale before returning to Sydney and then the Sunshine Coast.

After calling time as an armchair TV critic on Gogglebox, she's ready to start a new chapter in her career.

"I will spend a few days in Sydney to see my rescue babies (dogs), Tom (Hancock, my housemate) and hang out with Yvie," she said.

"Then I'll come straight home to the Coast to see my beautiful mum and friends and family.

"The world is my oyster. I hope something will pop up, but right now there are no big surprises up my sleeve. I'll just try to eat food and catch up with everybody. I hope this jungle magic doesn't fade."

The I'm A Celebrity grand final airs on Sunday at 7.30pm on Ten.