Brothers' Luke Rumpf (right) was awarded the Tony Clifford Medal for his outstanding performance against Panthers on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

AFL: It was a special day for the Brothers Kangaroos and it inspired a special performance from one of the club’s favourite sons.

Luke Rumpf was awarded the Tony Clifford Medal for a powerhouse performance in the senior men’s 64-point win over Panthers on Saturday.

The medal presentation is a feature of the Tony Clifford Memorial Day, where members of Brothers club who have passed away, as well as those from opposing clubs, are remembered.

It was first held in 2009 following the death of founding member Tony Clifford, and the medal named in his honour is cherished by recipients.

It is the second time Rumpf has received it; the first was in 2015, his first year in the top grade.

“This one means just as much because anyone in our side today could have won it,” he said.

“I’m just proud that I did my role and we got the job done.”

Rumpf played his part to perfection, rotating through the midfield and up forward and finishing with two goals in the impressive victory.

Coach Michael Rose said the medal was fitting reward for Rumpf, who really stamped his authority on the game.

It was a monumental win for Brothers, who have not beaten Panthers since 2018.

Brothers women were also in the winner’s circle, inflicting a second straight defeat on reigning champions Panthers.

Rose could not hide his delight about the result.

“It was a fantastic win today. Tony Clifford Day always brings out the emotion in the players and today that really showed,” he said.

Brothers scored a commanding win over Panthers on Tony Clifford Memorial Day at Kele Park on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

“The boys played four full quarters of football, probably for the first time this year, and you can see what we’re capable of - 82-18 against a really good side in Panthers.

“It was a full team effort today - the backs were fantastic, the mids worked really hard and the forwards capitalised.”

Panthers started with the wind at their back and Rose said it was vital that Brothers kept them contained.

‘We didn’t want them to kick away and have us chasing,” he said.

“We managed to actually win the first quarter by a goal or two so it set us up for the rest of the game.

“When Panthers got the footy and used it well they were really hard to stop but today we were just able to cut them off at our halfback line which is normally a strength of theirs.”

Rose said Connor West was outstanding, Jay Humphries and Matthew Jones down back were brilliant and Tony Wolfenden had one of his best games of the season.

Brothers will be looking to make it three on the trot when they host BITS on Saturday.

AFL Capricornia Round 8 results

Men: Brothers 12.10-82 d Panthers 2.6-18, BITS 15.11-101 d Glenmore 3.4-22, Yeppoon 187 d Yeppoon 2.

Women: Glenmore 11.11-77 d BITS 0.0-0, Yeppoon 7.0-42 d Gladstone 2.1-13, Brothers 8.1-49 d Panthers 2.0-12.

