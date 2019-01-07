Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Insect decline
Insect decline
Your Story

Anyone else noticed the decline in insects?

bmuir
by
7th Jan 2019 6:16 AM

The younger generation won't remember, but a car trip 20 years ago would mean a windscreen absolutely covered in insects. Nowadays, this doesn't happen as much.

Few people saw a Christmas beetle over the Christmas period and this was also thanks to a rapid decline in insect populations.

Scientists suggest this decline is due to increased industrial, commercial and residential pesticide usage, damaging agricultural practices and extensive land clearing.

It is also due to a massive increase in roads, as well as the volume and sheer size of vehicles on our roads. These vehicles have single-handedly wiped out insect populations as the small creatures slammed across windscreens and other hard surfaces.

The decline in insect populations results in subsequent dire consequences for whole terrestrial ecosystems, affecting birds, reptiles and the pollination of flora.

But, at least we have clean windscreens.

More Stories

insects nature roads

Top Stories

    Family historian's note unearths forgotten mining tragedy

    premium_icon Family historian's note unearths forgotten mining tragedy

    News Mrs Hart found a note which started her quest for more detail.

    Daughter shares insight into life of former mayor John Bowen

    premium_icon Daughter shares insight into life of former mayor John Bowen

    Council News He helped transform Yeppoon's gravel roads to something better.

    Youth workers and police team up with kids to play laser tag

    premium_icon Youth workers and police team up with kids to play laser tag

    News The laser tag session proved popular for the western kids.

    Local Partners