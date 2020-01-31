Menu
CRICKET - FSC CAP CHALLENGE: Frenchville Falcon's Sam Chew
Cricket

Anyone’s game in weekend cricket clashes

Jack Evans
31st Jan 2020 1:34 PM
CRICKET: After having the Australia Day weekend off, the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge resumes this weekend for round 15.

Last weekend saw significant movement on the ladder as Gladstone The Glen leapfrogged Gracemere Bulls to into second place, albeit with a precarious two-point lead.

Frenchville Falcons still hold a commanding lead sitting nine points clear of second place.

Gracemere will not play this week as the team has drawn the bye allowing The Glen the opportunity to build on their narrow margin for second place.

But the build will be a tall order for The Glen who will have to face off against Frenchville.

Frenchville, coming off the back of a fiery year of wins, has only recorded one upset loss to Capricorn Coast Parkana in Round 9.

The Glen’s form has been good, having not dropped a game since their last outing against the Falcons in Round 10.

The Glen will be well rested as a bye, backed on to the public holiday, has meant two weekends off in a row for the Gladstone team.

The second match of the round will see fourth-placed Capricorn Coast Parkana take on last-placed CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers.

Brothers are yet to win a game this year and will be tested against Cap Coast at home.

