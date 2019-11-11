ANZ moves to sell off North Rocky Bowls Club

THE NORTH Rockhampton Bowls Club will be back on the market soon as ANZ makes movements to recover their money.

The club closed on September 17, 2018 and it went into the possession of the bank, ANZ, in June.

An ANZ spokesman told The Morning Bulletin they took possession “after the previous owners had tried unsuccessfully for several months to sell it”.

The site was for sale from November 29, 2018 to May 14 2019, through Kas Woch Real Estate.

An auction was undertaken in February with a bid of $400,000, a vendor bid of $700,000 and a follow up bid of $900,000 however all were rejected.

It was listed for $1.2 million in February which was reduced to $990,000 in May.

“Since then ANZ has had the property inspected, valued and has begun preparations to sell the venue,” an ANZ spokesman said.

ANZ said they are still in discussions with various third parties linked to the site however they could not confirm who they were.

“ANZ has liaised with local agents and it is expected a sale campaign will begin once the outstanding issues have been resolved and the site has been cleaned,” the spokesman said.

The Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue site has an land area of 11450m2 with a building area of 1797m2.

The land was valued in December 2018 with a result of $130,000.

The original building was constructed in 1940 and a new clubhouse was built in 1996 with a large extension constructed in 2007.

It overlooks the Fitzroy River and the building itself has a large modern commercial kitchen, bistro, bar, gaming room, administration areas, caretakers residence and greenkeepers shed.

The closure came after the committee was unable to pay a $42,561 AGL electricity bill and the power was disconnected.