The big four bank, which is scheduled to hand down its first half results, also said it would set aside more funds for customer remediation and payouts.
ANZ warns of $817m profit hit

by Richard Gluyas
30th Apr 2021 10:40 AM
ANZ warned its first half cash profit will take $817m hit mostly as it takes a haircut on a value its investments including a stake in a Malaysian bank and its holding in an online share investing business which is being primed for sale.

The bank, which is scheduled to hand down its first half results next week, also said it would set aside a further $108m, for customer remediation and payouts.

In addition ANZ will take a $63m after tax hit comprised of restructuring charges and "other smaller divestment impacts" the bank said in a statement.

The move follows big four rival Westpac last week flagging it will take a $282m hit to its half-year profit, mostly due to extra provisions for customer refunds and litigation.

Originally published as ANZ warns of $817m profit hit

