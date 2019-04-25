Anzac Day attracts Mt Morgan locals of all ages

WARWICK Armstrong's granddaughter brought her children up from Emu Park to join in the Mt Morgan Anzac Day commemorations.

It's become a bit of a tradition for Mr Armstrong who served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971.

"My grandson-in-law wheels me along the march, then there's the service, then I go home for a cup of tea and watch the television," he said.

Bob Wheeler and son Robert Wheeler at Mt Morgan Anzac Day march Jann Houley

Mr Armstrong was working in the Townsville copper refinery in 1962, married with two children, when a couple of workmates decided to sign up together.

He worked for the Air Force in Vietnam from 1970- to 1971, with a special forces division on various American bases.

"It was hardest on my wife, my being away," he said.

"She moved herself and the kids to live with her mother in Rockhampton so that's where I came back to."

Arlene Roberts of the CWA and granddaughter Ebony Urquhart at the Mt Morgan Anzac Day march Jann Houley

Mr Armstrong, 83, and his wife Jennifer have retired to Baree which he says is very quiet and full of local history which he wants to protect.

Another two gentlemen who came to Mt Morgan from elsewhere, Jim Lynch and Tony Johnson met back in 1967 while serving overseas.

Mr Lynch, originally from Tasmania, served in the Malayan conflict and Mr Johnson in Vietnam from 1965 to 1977.

Josh Lanham, Jim Lynch, Tony Johnson, and Wally Edwards at the Mt Morgan Anzac Day march Jann Houley

They said they were happy to stand up with "the younger blokes" such as Josh Lanhan, who served in Afghanistan from 2014 2015.

An energetic member of the Queensland Country Women's Association Arlene Roberts is keen to teach her granddaughter what a vital role women played throughout Australia's military history.

"They made camouflage nets, they collected sheepskins to make vests, they made papier mache kidney trays and other medical equipment," she said.

Mary-Rose Donald-Nord, Telleesha Bull, Jodi Hock, Rylee Wanchap, Robert Wheeler, Chaz Jensen, Lara Forbes Ebony Urquhart, Charlene Cramer, Jacinta Oliver, from Mount Morgan State High School at the Anzac Day march. Jann Houley

"At one stage there were 35 members of the Women's Association here in Mt Morgan, working within the international organisation to support soldiers and take care of families through the hard times.

"This was before women had the choice to be equals, to go fight for their country and the way of life we enjoy today."

Robert Wheeler marched with the Mount Morgan school but wore his Army cadet uniform.

Because there's no cadet organisation in Mt Morgan, he travels to Rockhampton's Woolcock St barracks for drills and bivouacs.

Anzac Day commemorations at Mt Morgan Jann Houley

It's a family tradition for the Wheelers. Dad Bob, who runs an equipment hire plant in Mt Morgan, was in the reserves too.

"It gives the young blokes a bit of pride for their ancestors who stood up and did the right thing," Mr Wheeler said.

"I've noticed the difference in him since he started just two months ago.

"Being part of the continuing legacy of people who serve for our country gives him a sense of values and a bit of respect for our fallen soldiers."