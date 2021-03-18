Menu
Rockhampton Anzac Parade in 2019. Picture: Allan Reinikka
Anzac Day commemorations confirmed for 2021

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
18th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
Anzac Day commemorations will return this year, following the cancellation of ceremonies across the region last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Central Queensland residents were encouraged to hold their own vigil for Anzac Day and Light Up the Dawn in their driveways.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Tony Williams said while specifics were still being finalised, he could confirm public events would be held on April 25.

“We are still in the process of confirming all event details for the wider region, though I can confirm our traditional dawn service will be held at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens and the Anzac march will again take place,” Cr Williams said.

“We will of course keep the community updated on the specifics of all events as they are made available but, for now, we wanted to put minds at ease that we will indeed be holding public events for the community to take part in.”

Councillor for Communities, Drew Wickerson, said residents could also be assured the events would be under COVID regulations.

“While the events being held next month will be the same as previous years in terms of venues, this year will be a little different given COVID Safe Plans,” Cr Wickerson said.

“The events will be in a controlled outdoor environment, and participants will need to register their attendance.

“A live stream will also be available for those who cannot attend on the day.”

More information will be made available in the coming weeks.

anzac day rockhampton regional council
