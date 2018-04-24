ANZAC DAY: Region unites to remember those who fought for us

REMEMBERANCE: CQ comes together to commemorate ANZAC Day. Cr Rose Swadling with George Batts, RAAF WW2 Veteran.

EVENTS will be held across the region on Wednesday as Central Queenslanders gather to commemorate ANZAC Day.

ANZAC Committee Chair Councillor Rose Swadling said it was wonderful the events, which were organised by council and the community, meant everybody would be able to pay their respects to veterans.

"The range of events is testament to just how much our community values the sacrifices made by our armed forces, whether they served 100 years ago or are on active duty today.

"Local businesses and volunteers have also gone the extra mile to make sure our veterans and residents can make the events: the CQ Military Jeep Club and Yellow Cabs Rockhampton are providing free transport to veterans to and during the March, and Sunbus are putting on a free bus for all those who wish to attend the Botanical Gardens Dawn Service.

"Although it is a sad day in many ways, I am looking forward to our whole Region coming together and commemorating those who gave their lives to ensure our freedoms.”

Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast District Services

ROCKHAMPTON Dawn Service at Botanical Gardens Cenotaph starts 4.27am sharp on Wednesday, April 25. March and service assembly at 9am, step-off at 9.57am from the intersection of Archer and Alma Sts. A Civic Service of Remembrance will be held at City Hall, Bolsover St, at the conclusion of the march. Street closures and detours will be in place.

Rats of Tobruk Association Rockhampton Branch: Service at 8am, Jeffries Park, corner Alma and Albert Sts. March assembles at 9am, Jeffries Park, Archer St.

Alton Downs Service

DAWN Service at 4.27am, Alton Downs Hall Cenotaph, corner Nicholson and Ridgelands Rds.

Bouldercombe Service

DAWN Service at 4.27am, Lions Memorial Park, Leanne HinchliffeDr.

Gracemere Service

MARCH assembles at 4am in front of the shops on Lawrie St. Step-off at 4.27am. Dawn Service at 4.30am, Gracemere Cenotaph, RSL, James St.

Mount Morgan Service

DAWN Service at 4.30am, Anzac Park, Morgan St (form up at 4.15am). March assembles at 10.30am at the School of Arts, Morgan St. Step-off at 10.45am, service 11am at Anzac Park, Morgan St.

Emu Park Service

DAWN Service at 5am with the Parade stepping off at 9am from outside the Pine Beach Hotel.

Service to commence at the completion of the march.

Yeppoon Service

DAWN Service at 5am at the Amphitheatre on foreshore, followed by a Gunfire Breakfast hosted by The Strand Hotel. Street March will assemble at 8.30am near the old railway site for 9am step-off.