ANZAC DAY: See list of all services and marches in CQ

This year Rockhampton's traditional ANZAC Day march will take a new route through the CBD with the Civic Ceremony also changing location to Rod Laver Plaza on the Riverside.

The parade will commence at its usual starting point at Archer and Alma Street by 9am, and will run down East Street to William Street and on to Quay Street, followed by the Civic Ceremony at 11am.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the new location for the Civic Ceremony, previously held at the front of City Hall, provides an inviting and easily accessible area with plenty of seating and space for attendees and spectators.

"After many years of holding the Civic Ceremony at the front of City Hall, we will be relocating the ceremony to the beautiful Riverside as we honour the servicemen and women of our country on this important occasion,” Mayor Strelow said.

"Our city has a very long and proud tradition of celebrating ANZAC day, particularly as we were the first city in the country to hold a Dawn Service in 1916.

"It's always a very special day seeing our veterans, families and school children fill our city streets for the march, and those who cheer them on waving our great Australian flag, all to commemorate those you paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

"Services will also be held across the region in Mount Morgan, Alton Downs, Gracemere, Westwood, Marmor, and Bouldercombe.”

ANZAC Day March Route

Assembly at 9am, step off at 9.57am from intersection of Archer and Alma Streets. March moves along Archer Street, turns right into Victoria Parade, under Fitzroy Bridge, right into Fitzroy Street, left into and along East Street, left into William Street and right into Quay Street as directed by traffic controllers.

Temporary Road Closure Details for CBD Businesses and Residents

Changed traffic conditions will be in place between 6:00am and 1:00pm Thursday 25th April 2019, to facilitate the Anzac Day March.

For the safety of event organisers and the community, the below temporary road closure conditions will be in place:

. Alma Street - between Cambridge and Fitzroy Streets

. Alma Lane - between Cambridge and Archer Streets

. Archer Street - between Denison Street and Victoria Parade

. Bolsover Lane - between Cambridge and Archer Streets

. Denham Street - between East Lane and Quay Street

. East Street - between Fitzroy Street and Market Lane

. East Lane/Quay Lane - between Cambridge and Fitzroy Streets

. Fitzroy Street - between Quay and East Streets

. Quay Lane - between Fitzroy and William Streets

. Victoria Parade/Quay Street - between Archer and Derby Streets

. Royal Street - between East Street and Victoria Parade

. William Street - between East Lane and Quay Street

Please note the Fitzroy Bridge will NOT be closed. Motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution and observe all signs and traffic directions.

Anzac Day services and marches across the region:

ALTON DOWNS:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 4:27am

Where: Alton Downs Cenotaph, Cnr Nicholson Rd and Ridgelands Rd.

BILOELA:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 4:00am - 4:30am

Where: Cenotaph, Biloela RSLA Park, Callide St

March

When: Thursday, April 25 9:30am - 10:00am

Where: Cnr Grevillia St & Melton St

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 10:00am - 10:30am

Where: Cenotaph, Biloela RSLA Park, Callide St

BOULDERCOMBE:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 27 4:27am

Where: Lions Memorial Park, Leanne Hinchliffe Dr

BLACKALL:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday April 25 5:45am - 6:00am

Where: Cenotaph, Memorial Park, Shamrock St

March

When: Thursday, April 25 9:00am - 9:15am

Where: Smith Brothers Cnr, Shamrock St

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 9:30am - 10:00am

Where: Cenotaph, Memorial Park, Shamrock St

BLACKWATER

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 4:25am - 5:00am

Where: Cenotaph, Arthur St

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 9:00am - 10:30am

Where: Cenotaph, Arthur St

BLUFF:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 5:30am - 6:15am

Where: Cenotaph, Ohl St, Bluff

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 10:30am - 11:30am

Where: Cenotaph, Ohl St

CAPELLA:

March

When: Thursday, April 25 10:00am - 10:15am

Where: Amaroo Park, 45 Huntley St

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 10:30am - 11:00am

Where: Memorial Park, 6 Crinum St

CLERMONT:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 4:28am - 5:30am

Where: Clermont RSL, Herschel St

Main Service:

When: Thursday, April 25 9:40am - 10:30am

Where: Remembrance Way, Lime St

CRACOW:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 5:45am - 6:30am

Where: The Boulevard, Cracow

EMERALD:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 4:15am - 5:00am

Where: Cenotaph, Cnr Egerton St & Anakie St

March

When: Thursday, April 25 10:15am - 10:30am

Where: Lions Park, Cnr Ruby St & Churn Ln

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 10:30am - 11:30am

Where: Cenotaph, Cnr Egerton St & Anakie St

EMU PARK:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 5:00am - 5:45am

Where: ANZAC Court, Granville St

March

When: Thursday, April 25 8:30am - 9:20am

Where: Granville St

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 9.30am - 10:15am

Where: Cenotaph, 1 Emu St

GEMFIELDS:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 5:30am - 6:00am

Where: Richardson St, Anakie

Main Service

When:Thursday, April 25 8:00am - 9:30am

Where: 3 Clinic Rd, Sapphire

GRACEMERE:

March

When: Thursday, April25 4:20am - 4:35am

Where: Lawrie St

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 4:40am - 5:20am

Where: Cenotaph, 12 James St

KEPPEL SANDS:

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 8.30am

Where: Schofield Park

LONGREACH:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 5:45am - 6:15am

Where: ANZAC Park, Landsborough Hwy

March

When: Thursday, April 25 8:45am - 9:00am

Where: Longreach RSL, 34 Duck St

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 9:00am - 10:00am

Where: ANZAC Park, Landsborough Hwy

MARMOR:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 4:27am

Where: Mamor Memorial Park, Tynan St

March

When: Thursday, April 25 3:45pm

Where: CWA Hall, Westacott St

Main Service

When: Thursday April 25 4:27pm

Where: Marmor Memorial Park, Tynan St

MORANBAH:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 5:00am - 5:30am

Where: Town Square

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 10:00am - 10:45am

Where: Town Square

MOURA:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 4:15am - 5:00am

Where: Moura RSL, Cnr Marshall St & Young St

March

When: Thursday, April 25 10:00am - 10:15am

Where: Service Station, Dawson Hwy

Main Service

When: Thursday, 25 April 10:15am - 11:00am

Where: Moura RSL, Cnr Marshall St & Young St

MOUNT CHALMERS:

Main Service

When: Thursday, 25 April 1:30pm

Where: Mount Chalmers Memorial Garden

MOUNT MORGAN:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 4:30am

Where: Anzac Park, Morgan St

March

When: Thursday, April 25 10:30am

Where: School of Arts, Morgan St

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 11:00am

Where: Anzac Park, Morgan St

RATS OF TOBRUK ASSOCIATION ROCKHAMPTON BRANCH:

Service

When: Thursday, April 25 8:00am

Where: Jeffries Park, Corner of Alma St & Albert St

March

When: Thursday, April 25 9:00am

Where: Jeffries Park, Archer St

ROCKHAMPTON:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 4:27am

Where: Cenotaph, Rockhampton Botanic Gardens

March

When: Thursday, April 25 9:57am

Where: Intersection of Archer St & Alma St

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 10:45am - 11:30am

Where: John Leak WWI Memorial, Huish Dr

ROLLESTON:

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 8:00am - 8:30am

Where: Cenotaph, Warrijo St

SPRINGSURE:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 5:30am - 6:30am

Where: Cnr Eclipse St & Porphyry St

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 10:00am - 11:00am

Where: Cnr Eclipse St & Porphyry St

TAROOM:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 5:30am

Where: Taroom Cenotaph, Leichhardt Hwy

March

When: Thursday, April 25 10:15am

Where: Leichhardt Tree

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 10:30am

Where: Taroom Cenotaph, Yaldwyn St

TIERI:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 5:30am - 6:00am

Where: Tieri Shopping Centre, Talagai Ave

March:

When: Thursday, April 25 10:00am - 10:15am

Where: Tieri State School, Talagai Ave

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 10:15am - 10:30am

Where: Tieri Shopping Centre, Talagai Ave

THEODORE:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 6:00am - 7:00am

Where: War Memorial, Bull Ring, The Boulevard

March:

When: Thursday, April 25 10:00am - 10:30am

Where: Hotel Theodore, 23 The Boulevard

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 10:30am - 11:45am

Where: War Memorial, Bull Ring, The Boulevard

WINTON:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 6:00am - 7:00am

Where: Cenotaph, Winton Shire Council, 75 Vindex St

March

When: Thursday, April 25 9:00am - 10:00am

Where: Cenotaph, Winton Shire Council, 73 Vindex St

THE CAVES:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 4.28am

Where: Town Centre

March

When: Thursday, April 25 12.25pm

Where: Town Centre

WESTWOOD:

March

When: Thursday, April 25 11:45am

Where: Westwood Hall, Capricorn Hwy

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 12:30pm

Where: Westwood Hall, Capricorn Hwy

WOWAN:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 5:30am - 5:45am

Where: RSSAILA Memorial Hall, Don St

March

When: Thursday, April 25 10:45am - 11:00am

Where: Ambulance Station, Railway Ave

Main Service

When: Thursday, April 25 11:00am - 11:45am

Where: RSSAILA Memorial Hall, Lot 12

YEPPOON:

Dawn Service

When: Thursday, April 25 5:00am - 6:00am

Where: Beachfront Amphitheatre, ANZAC Pde

March

When: Thursday, April 25 9:00am - 9:30am

Where: Yeppoon Railway Station, James St

Main Service