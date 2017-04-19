ANZAC DAY: What you need to know about getting to the dawn service

IF YOU'RE paying your respects this Anzac Day, there's some important things you need to know about getting to the dawn service.

Sunbus will be providing a free Park and Ride bus service for those wishing to attend the Botanic Gardens Anzac Day dawn service next Tuesday.

Buses will leave at the usual time of 2.45am and follow two routes.

Route one will start at Bunnings on Yaamba Rd, stop at Northside Plaza, Kern Arcade car park bus stop, Allenstown Plaza and end at the Botanic Gardens.

Route two will start at Bunnings on Yaamba Rd, stop at City Centre Plaza, the Rockhampton Showgrounds main entrance bus stop and end at the Botanic Gardens.

Buses will return at approximately 5.30am and no bookings are necessary for regular seating.

Roads will be closed from 3am to 6am on Tuesday morning for the Botanic Gardens Anzac dawn service. Google Maps

As limited space is available for wheelchairs, people needing wheelchair bus access must phone 4936 2133 to book.

The Rockhampton Regional Council stresses there is "very limited" parking available around the dawn service site and encourages people to take advantage of the free bus service.

Spencer Street between Agnes and Anne Streets and Anne Street between Penlington and Spencer Streets will be closed between 3am and 6am on the day and SES Volunteers will direct cars to car parks.

Community groups and schools wanting to lay a wreath at the service should pre-register by phoning Rockhampton Regional Council on 4932 9000.