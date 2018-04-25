ANZAC DAY: What's open and shut in Rocky and surrounds
THOUSANDS have gathered across the region to reflect on the importance of Anzac Day for another year.
While some people may take the time to spend the day with families, others will be keen to head to their local RSL for a classic game of two-ups.
Here is a quick guide to what's open around the region today.
GROCERIES/SHOPPING
Stockland Rockhampton: CLOSED
Woolworths: CLOSED
Coles: CLOSED
Dan Murphy's: Open 1pm - 7pm
FoodworkS
George St: 6-9pm
Lakes Creek: 7am-8pm
Main St: 6-9pm
Richardson Rd: 6.30-10pm
Dean St: 6-10pm
IGA
Wandal Rd: 6am-9pm
Main St: 6am-10pm
Dean St: 7am- 8pm
Big W: CLOSED
Bunnings: CLOSED
FOOD/COFFEE
Coffee Society: Open till 12.30
Two Professors: 5am till 2pm
Archer Bros: From 7am
Grind Brothers: 6.30am
Giddy Goat: Café open 6am-3pm. Bar open 1pm till late.
Criterion Hotel: Pub open from 10am, can't serve till 12pm.
O'Dowds: Open from 9am
Flour Yeppoon: Open from 6.30
Zarrafas: Open from 5.30am
The Coffee Club Yeppoon Esplanade: Open 6am-4pm
The Coffee Club Yeppoon Central : CLOSED
Whisk Yeppoon: Open from 5.30am