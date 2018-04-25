ANZAC DAY: What's open and shut in Rocky and surrounds

FLYING WEST: Coffee roaster Ben West has a coffee roasting business in Doonan that is about to take off. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

THOUSANDS have gathered across the region to reflect on the importance of Anzac Day for another year.

While some people may take the time to spend the day with families, others will be keen to head to their local RSL for a classic game of two-ups.

Here is a quick guide to what's open around the region today.

GROCERIES/SHOPPING

Stockland Rockhampton: CLOSED

Woolworths: CLOSED

Coles: CLOSED

Dan Murphy's: Open 1pm - 7pm

FoodworkS

George St: 6-9pm

Lakes Creek: 7am-8pm

Main St: 6-9pm

Richardson Rd: 6.30-10pm

Dean St: 6-10pm

IGA

Wandal Rd: 6am-9pm

Main St: 6am-10pm

Dean St: 7am- 8pm

Big W: CLOSED

Bunnings: CLOSED

FOOD/COFFEE

Coffee Society: Open till 12.30

Two Professors: 5am till 2pm

Archer Bros: From 7am

Grind Brothers: 6.30am

Giddy Goat: Café open 6am-3pm. Bar open 1pm till late.

Criterion Hotel: Pub open from 10am, can't serve till 12pm.

O'Dowds: Open from 9am

Flour Yeppoon: Open from 6.30

Zarrafas: Open from 5.30am

The Coffee Club Yeppoon Esplanade: Open 6am-4pm

The Coffee Club Yeppoon Central : CLOSED

Whisk Yeppoon: Open from 5.30am