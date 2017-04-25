29°
News

Anzac spirit alive in Rockhampton dawn service

Amber Hooker
| 25th Apr 2017 8:25 AM
Frenchville State School captains Max and Sophie represent the school at the Rockhampton Anzac Day dawn service this morning.
Frenchville State School captains Max and Sophie represent the school at the Rockhampton Anzac Day dawn service this morning. Frenchville State School

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Anzac spirit is alive in the Rockhampton community, with swathes of people rising early to pay their respects at the Rockhampton dawn service.

Rockhampton Region councillor Neil Fisher was among the thousands gathered at the Botanic Gardens cenotaph, and observed rows of about 17 people and 18 deep.

An official count is yet to be released, but this morning's ceremony looked to match last year's estimated 10,000.

Early estimates of the Emu Park dawn service suggest about 5,000 people attended.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

ANZAC DAY 2017 |

Schools and community groups were well-represented, with the Frenchville State School sharing a snap of their early-rising captains Max and Sophie.

Today Australia commemorates 102 years since thousands of soldiers landed on the beaches of Gallipoli, entrenching themselves in Australian history.

The battle lasted for about eight months in which there was 26,111 Australian casualties, including 8141 men who lost their lives.

Ceremonies will continue throughout the day with the Rockhampton March stepping off from the intersection of Archer and Alma Streets at 9.57am.

More to come from the Rockhampton Anzac commemorations.

Rockhampton street march route map

 

Rockhampton Anzac Day Parade route.
Rockhampton Anzac Day Parade route. Rockhampton Regional Council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  anzac day 2017 dawn service gallipoli rockhampton rockhampton march rockhampton regional council

5 heart wrenching times CQ war heroes suffered in battle

5 heart wrenching times CQ war heroes suffered in battle

HORROR ordeals Central Queensland's war heroes endured for freedom.

He pushed her head into the ground, then he grabbed pliers

ROCKY couple's argument escalates to violence when she ignores him.

Murder accused shown shocking wife pics before 'beheading'

Man arrested in relation to the murder of Syeid Alam escorted from the Rockhampton Police Station to watch house at the Rockhampton Courthouse.

PICS of wife shown to husband before co-worker killed, police claim.

Popular CQ artist paints stunning mural at Town Centre

BOLD VISION: Artist Luke Gannon from Out There Co. shows off a colourful new public art piece in the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park with fellow artists Bill Gannon and Jon Watson (centre background) mayor Bill Ludwig, left, and deputy mayor Graham Scott.

MOVES to paint CQ town after mural leaves decision-makers in awe.

Local Partners

ANZAC DAY: Everything Rocky residents need to know

Everything you need to know about ANZAC Day in CQ

Popular CQ artist paints stunning mural at Town Centre

BOLD VISION: Artist Luke Gannon from Out There Co. shows off a colourful new public art piece in the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park with fellow artists Bill Gannon and Jon Watson (centre background) mayor Bill Ludwig, left, and deputy mayor Graham Scott.

MOVES to paint CQ town after mural leaves decision-makers in awe.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

REVEALED: When TK Maxx will open in Toowoomba

European chain department store TK Maxx is opening in Toowoomba on Saturday, May, 6.

The global megastore has revealed when it will open its doors

72 hours of things you can't miss in Rockhampton

Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.

THREE days of things you absolutely need to do in Rockhampton.

New Netflix doco on JonBenet Ramsay's death makes huge claim

A SHOCKING new documentary will air claims that child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsay was murdered by a paedophile sex ring.

Movie review: Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivers on all fronts

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Does Guardians Vol. 2 live up to high expectations set by original?

Sir Elton John hospitalised with rare infection

CROCODILE ROCKER: Sir Elton John will head to Mackay in September for the first stop of his Australian tour.

Elton John cancels shows after becoming violently ill.

Sunshine Coast singers out to turn chairs on The Voice

NEXT BIG THING? Tune in to see Glasshouse Mountains folk artist Benjamin James Caldwell on The Voice.

Do our Coast folk singers have what it takes to turn judges' chairs?

Former Glee star Lea Michele posts nude selfie to Instagram

Former Glee star Lea Michele has posted a very revealing snapshot

Gold Logie winner defends Molly Meldrum's Logies hijack

Samuel Johnson has defended Molly Meldrum after Logies speech

CQ mum hopes to turn The Voice red chairs tonight

Moranbah's Brooke Schubert has auditioned for this season's The Voice.

CQ pub favourite Brooke Schubert auditions for The Voice.

The Perfect Investment or Live-in Unit at The Edge Apartments

1002/ 102-108 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 1 $485,000

Exceptional in every way, this 10th floor residence has spectacular views across the Rockhampton sky line and sweeping views over the Fitzroy river. A magnificent...

BREATHTAKING VIEWS. OWN YOUR OWN PARADISE.

9 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $455,000

Move straight into this beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick home with spectacular views overlooking the upmarket Olive Estate only minutes away from Rockhampton. This home...

MR REAL ESTATES LOW SET BRICK COLLECTION

6 Bloomfield Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $242,000

Exclusive KAWANA close to the UNIVERSITY set in a QUIET cul de sac Street AWAY from the hustle and bustle - a GREAT HOME - A house with no steps is ALWAYS a...

As neat as a PIN in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $325,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE CIRCA 1946

229 Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 4 $549,000

EXCEPTIONALLY located in the highly sought after RANGE AREA! With GREAT ELEVATED VIEWS over the city out to Mount Archer. -Meticulously renovated with nothing to...

REDUCED TO SELL!!

10/9 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land If your still looking for that perfect block of land there is ... $159,000

If your still looking for that perfect block of land there is no better location then The Gardens Estate. Centrally located within walking distance from Schools...

STYLISHLY LIFTED AND READY FOR YOU

340 Rhodes Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $255,000

This partly RENOVATED Queenslander has all the makings of a SOLID Family home, with a GREAT YARD! - With a SPACIOUS open plan layout - showcasing a big yard ...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $238,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

MODERN FAMILY GEM - PRICED RIGHT!!

19 Bruce Hiskins Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

If you’re looking for a savvy design that is MODERN and representing GREAT VALUE check out this GREAT home at 19 Bruce Hiskins! - Stunning interior with GREAT...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

Rockhampton's 10 cheapest homes on the market revealed

BARGAIN: Rockhampton's cheapest houses, all under $140,000.

YOU won’t find a cheaper home than these 10 properties in Rocky.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Rocky home owners waiting to pounce once major project approved

South Gladstone for Real Estate.

HOME owners holding until major project brings property price boost.

Local buyer snaps up massive Rocky warehouse

68 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton sold to a local owner-occupier for $815,000 +GST.

COMPANY sells huge Rocky warehouse for a fortune.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!