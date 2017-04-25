Anzac spirit alive in Rockhampton dawn service

Frenchville State School captains Max and Sophie represent the school at the Rockhampton Anzac Day dawn service this morning.

THE Anzac spirit is alive in the Rockhampton community, with swathes of people rising early to pay their respects at the Rockhampton dawn service.

Rockhampton Region councillor Neil Fisher was among the thousands gathered at the Botanic Gardens cenotaph, and observed rows of about 17 people and 18 deep.

An official count is yet to be released, but this morning's ceremony looked to match last year's estimated 10,000.

Early estimates of the Emu Park dawn service suggest about 5,000 people attended.

Schools and community groups were well-represented, with the Frenchville State School sharing a snap of their early-rising captains Max and Sophie.

Today Australia commemorates 102 years since thousands of soldiers landed on the beaches of Gallipoli, entrenching themselves in Australian history.

The battle lasted for about eight months in which there was 26,111 Australian casualties, including 8141 men who lost their lives.

Ceremonies will continue throughout the day with the Rockhampton March stepping off from the intersection of Archer and Alma Streets at 9.57am.

More to come from the Rockhampton Anzac commemorations.

