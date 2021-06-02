AOC announces ‘groundbreaking’ reconciliation plan

The Australian Olympic Committee will today launch their inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) in a move indigenous leader Patrick Johnson has hailed groundbreaking for the international sporting community.

Johnson, a dual Olympian, proud Kaanju man and chair of the Indigenous Advisory Committee - which also includes the likes of Nova Peris and Kyle Vanderkuyp - said the special milestone follows the recent amendment of the AOC's constitution to ensure there is a permanent voice on the AOC's Athletes' Commission.

"The AOC has now endorsed and backed and is really behind the whole RAP process ... this is the start of incredible opportunities not just for indigenous people but for Australia and collectively the world," Johnson, Australia's 100m record holder, said.

"Because we are leading the space when it talks about engaging, acknowledging, recognising, and celebrating First Nations People.

Patrick Johnson (right) at the 2004 Athens Olympics with teammates Adam Basil, Paul di Bella and Joshua Ross.

"We're a nation that loves our sport and sport has that ability to bring together people from all nationalities, religions and divides.

"I think this is one of the unique opportunities within the Olympic movement.

"Australia is now leading the process around the world. Recognition, acknowledgment and reconciliation are big words and to have meaning, they need action.

"And Australia - and the AOC - are leading the way with recognising First Nations people ... moving forward it's not just cultural protocols, it's cultural identity - acknowledgment, recognition and celebration."

The AOC's "Reflect" reconciliation plan comes ahead of what is expected to be record representation of First Nations people at next month's Olympic Games in Japan.

In all, 52 known indigenous Olympians have represented Australia and another 12 indigenous athletes are in the frame to represent Australia from softball through to beach volleyball and boxing in Japan.

President of the Australian Olympic Committee John Coates said: "In taking these first steps on the organisations RAP journey, the AOC would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the wonderful contribution made by our indigenous Olympians."

"We know that sport has the power to heal and unite. Catherine Freeman's victory in the 400 metres at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games is a shimmering example of that power."

"I would like to thank our indigenous Advisory Committee for their commitment, hard work and careful guidance in helping the AOC on a path to reconciliation.

"The IAC has played vital role in the development of the RAP. I'd also like to thank Reconciliation Australia for their guidance and support in bringing this to life."

Johnson said the AOC's reconciliation plan was about having First Nations people front and centre of the Olympic movement and expanding representation into understanding.

The RAP sought to:

- Drive equality, respect and open opportunities on and off field;

- Influence positive change and eradicate discrimination against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;

- Create pathways for remote, rural, urban and suburban indigenous athletes so they can represent Australia at an Olympic Games;

- Courageous conversation about providing First Nations people opportunities in coaching and sports administration and business.

"We talk about representation but representation is backed up with accountability, so it's not tokenism, it's real change - and right now I believe this is a time of real healing," Johnson said.

"Our vision is for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to be respected and celebrated and have pathways to successfully and equitably participate at all levels, not only in our game, but in a reconciled Australia," Johnson said.

"We've got Tokyo Olympics, the Winter Olympics, we're leading up into Brisbane 2032 - hopefully, if we are successful. So this is an incredible time of opportunity.

"Now it's a matter of bringing people along on the journey.

"And along this journey we might just encourage the next Cathy Freeman, Ash Barty, Patty Mills and create a pathway for any kids from a remote, rural or urban setting to dream to be an Olympian.

"The visibility of Black Lives Matter has opened up a whole new dialogue and yes, it's about time however, this dialogue has been happening long before through those before us and the black life matter movement was created.

"But ... the time is right to have this open dialogue in life and in sport, what a great place for all of us to start having these important conversations."

Originally published as AOC announces 'groundbreaking' reconciliation plan