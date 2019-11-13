Apocalypse to strike Rocky

THE streets are deserted. Shop awnings are falling in, grass reclaiming the streets as cracks in the bitumen widen. Rockhampton is dead.

There’s no sign of life, except … a lever.

This is where the story begins for Rockpocalypse, a new theatre production from Arts Central Queensland coming to Rockhampton’s Walter Reid Cultural Centre on November 22-24.

Rockpocalypse is a story told by the community: dozens of Rockhampton residents helped develop the story through a role-play gaming system created by Capricorn Coast playwright Jessica Lamb as part of her Masters of Applied Theatre Studies.

From a series of tabletop gaming sessions, Ms Lamb wove together themes, characters and snippets of story into a play that looks at family and belonging, putting down roots versus keeping your distance, and our relationship with the natural world around us.

Rockpocalypse is brought to life by five local actors: Rose Stunzner, Mark Alston, Catie Fry, Bryn Robertson and Megan Norris plus director Travis Hock.

Ms Lamb says the team is into their final rehearsals, and looking forward to bringing the story to the stage.

“Rockhampton has such a strong field of performing talent, and we’re really impressed with the passion and drive of everyone involved in the show,” Ms Lamb says.

“After the Living History Project at the Rockhampton Heritage Village earlier this year, it’s great to follow up with a very different production, going from the region’s history into the potential future.”

Rockpocalypse is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, and by Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.