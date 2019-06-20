Menu
20 to One hosts Erin Molan and Nick Cody.
‘Apologise for this disgusting report’

by Hannah Paine
20th Jun 2019 3:23 PM

Channel 9 have been accused of "triggering a whole community" with "racist jokes" about Korean boy band BTS, with the network now apologising for the segment.

A firestorm erupted over last night's episode of 20 To One which included BTS in its countdown of the greatest global crazes.

In the segment hosts Nick Cody and Erin Molan referred to BTS as "the South Korean One Direction" and the "biggest band you've never heard of".

Thornton and Molan also note that BTS had a number one single in the US despite that "only one band member actually speaks English".

The segment also included interviews from different celebrities including comedian Jimmy Carr, who joked: "When I first heard something Korean had exploded in America, I got worried. So it could have been worse. But not much worse."

It featured footage of BTS speaking at the United Nations about youth programs but joked their visit had been about "hair products".

After 20 To One aired the backlash against the BTS segment was swift, with viewers and fans of the boy band condemning it as "racist" and "triggering".

In a statement, a Nine spokesman told news.com.au: "As a lighthearted entertainment program, it is our belief that last night's episode of 20 to One, which highlighted the 'Greatest Global Crazes', did not breach any broadcast regulations, and was intended to humorously highlight the popularity of the group.

"We apologise to any who may have been offended by last night's episode."

20 to 1 bts channel 9 media music

