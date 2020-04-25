Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Apology to John James Merity

25th Apr 2020 10:39 AM

Apology to John James Merity.

On 15 February 2020, The Daily Telegraph, The Herald Sun and other News Corp Australia publications published in print and online an article which conveyed false and defamatory allegations of and concerning Mr John James Merity.

News Corp Australia withdraws those allegations without reservation.  It should never have been published.

News Corp Australia apologises to John James Merity for the harm, hurt and distress caused to him and his family by reason of the publication of the false allegations.

john james merity
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Woman arrested after stabbing

    Woman arrested after stabbing
    • 25th Apr 2020 11:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ digs deep for little Charley

        premium_icon CQ digs deep for little Charley

        Community More than $10,000 raised to help family after young boy was rushed to a Brisbane hospital in critical condition.

        Seven fuel drive offs by homeless man in two months

        premium_icon Seven fuel drive offs by homeless man in two months

        Crime A man who escaped a mental health facility spent almost two months living out of...

        Drug charges breach sentences for JB Hi-Fi bomb hoax

        premium_icon Drug charges breach sentences for JB Hi-Fi bomb hoax

        Crime The young man carried out three bomb hoax calls to two Rockhampton businesses with...

        CQ kindergarten holds a special Anzac Day ceremony

        premium_icon CQ kindergarten holds a special Anzac Day ceremony

        News Children have been getting hands on education about the significance of Anzac Day...