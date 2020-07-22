APOLOGY: Rocky Grammar v St Pat’s College

Harry's View of the Aaron Payne Cup qualifier between Rockhampton Grammar and St Patrick’s College.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Technical difficulties unfortunately stopped the livestream in the first half of today’s Aaron Payne Cup qualifier in Mackay.

Rockhampton Grammar toiled hard but were beaten 40-6 by a classy St Patrick’s College outfit, who are the sixth team to qualify for the premier schoolboys competition.

The Cup, which starts proper next Wednesday, will also be livestreamed - hopefully without the difficulties we encountered today. We will have larger teams on the sideline for the first round.

We apologise we could not deliver the full game but we recorded it and a full replay should be available tomorrow afternoon.

We will soon have a full match report with photos on the website.