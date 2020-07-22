Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Harry's View of the Aaron Payne Cup qualifier between Rockhampton Grammar and St Patrick’s College.
Harry's View of the Aaron Payne Cup qualifier between Rockhampton Grammar and St Patrick’s College.
Rugby League

APOLOGY: Rocky Grammar v St Pat’s College

22nd Jul 2020 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Technical difficulties unfortunately stopped the livestream in the first half of today’s Aaron Payne Cup qualifier in Mackay.

Rockhampton Grammar toiled hard but were beaten 40-6 by a classy St Patrick’s College outfit, who are the sixth team to qualify for the premier schoolboys competition.

The Cup, which starts proper next Wednesday, will also be livestreamed - hopefully without the difficulties we encountered today. We will have larger teams on the sideline for the first round.

We apologise we could not deliver the full game but we recorded it and a full replay should be available tomorrow afternoon.

We will soon have a full match report with photos on the website.

aaron payne cup rockhampton grammar school rugby league st patrick's college mackay
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The tiny reason why chopper fell from sky in NQ crash

        premium_icon The tiny reason why chopper fell from sky in NQ crash

        News An aviation safety bureau has finally revealed the findings of a tragic helicopter crash more than three years after a member of a well-known Queensland cattle family...

        Vehicle rolls on western CQ road

        premium_icon Vehicle rolls on western CQ road

        News Two people have refused medical treatment after freeing themselves from the rolled...

        • 22nd Jul 2020 1:50 PM
        One new Qld case as NSW rejects border move

        premium_icon One new Qld case as NSW rejects border move

        News Qld coronavirus: Annastacia Palaszczuk to provide COVID-19 update

        Man harassed riverfront restaurant staff, customer for food

        premium_icon Man harassed riverfront restaurant staff, customer for food

        News He yelled, swore and demanded food from a woman eating her meal.

        • 22nd Jul 2020 2:00 PM