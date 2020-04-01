Apology to election story couple

AN article published on The Morning Bulletin website on Saturday, March 28, 2020, titled "Student nurse breaks isolation to come out to vote" was wrongly interpreted by some readers as meaning the young woman in question had broken mandatory quarantine to vote in the council elections.

That is entirely wrong.

Alicija Munro is healthy and virus-free. She was not in enforced isolation and she and her boyfriend Evan Treacy did not present any health risks to other members of the public.

We sincerely apologise to Ms Munro and Mr Treacy for any hurt caused.

