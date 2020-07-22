Menu
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it is ‘appalling’ Black Lives Matter protesters want to flout the rules on mass gatherings. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage
‘Appalling’: PM rips into protesters

by Jade Gailberger
22nd Jul 2020 8:24 AM

Scott Morrison has slammed a Black Lives Matter protest planned in Sydney next week as "appalling".

Speaking on 2GB on Wednesday, the Prime Minister warned there was "no special rule" for people not to obey the law.

"I just think that's appalling," Mr Morrison said.

"What gives people a ticket to not obey the law?

"Where the State Government has said that there is a mass gathering that can't go ahead, well people should obey the law."

Mr Morrison has not been seen in public wearing a face mask, but said he wore one recently at the optometrist. He also backed the health advice for people to wear masks when they cannot social distance, including on public transport.

However, a push from crossbench Senator Rex Patrick to have pollies' pay docked $1000 for every parliamentary sitting day that is cancelled did not fly with the PM.

"It is just political clickbait," Mr Morrison said.

"If he's not working while the parliament is not sitting, that's a matter for him.

"I can tell you my government members are working as hard outside of the parliament as they do, and I can certainly assure you I am."

Originally published as 'Appalling': PM rips into protesters

More Stories

