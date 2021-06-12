Menu
Police are appealing for information after a Caboolture man was killed in an alleged hit and run on Saturday morning. Picture: Daniel Wilkins
News

Appeal after man killed in hit and run

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
12th Jun 2021 4:39 PM | Updated: 5:42 PM

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in an alleged hit and run north of Brisbane on Saturday morning, saying the driver responsible “could be unaware” their vehicle was involved.

The body of a 45-year-old man was found at the intersection of Porter and Beerburrum Roads in Caboolture just after 7am.

Initial investigations indicate the man was walking near the intersection when he was struck.

Police allege the vehicle involved “was not at the scene” when the man was located.

Beerburrum Road between Porter Road and Tuckeroo Drive was closed between 7.15am and 11.15am while police carried out preliminary investigations.

“It is possible the driver is unaware their vehicle was involved,” Queensland police said in a statement.

“As such, investigators are appealing for the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

“Anyone with dashcam vision from the area is also urged to come forward.”

Originally published as Appeal after man killed in hit and run

