APPEAL FOR HELP: The other victims of cafe fire

Both James Glinka and Mariee Offord are out of a job after a fire ripped through Brunch's Cafe on Musgrave St in the early hours of Sunday morning. Kerri-Anne Mesner

STAFF members of Rockhampton business subjected to an arson attack on the weekend are out of a job and furious at the people who treated their boss so nastily.

"I am so devastated,” Ms Offord told The Morning Bulletin.

Ms Offord and Mr Glinka were still in a state of disbelief yesterday, not just at the thought of not being able to work with a boss they both described as supportive and kind-hearted, but also at the fact someone could be so callous towards the locally operated and owned business and its owner.

"I am so sad and hurting for my boss (Tracy Jaggard),” Ms Offord said.

"Why would they do such a crime?

"I would be ashamed to be their parent.

"They could have taken things instead of taking a piece of our hearts.”

Ms Offord worked at Brunch's for 18 months and Mr Glinka worked there for two years.

They were both employed as casuals, working at least five days a week, sometimes more.

Ms Offord said Mrs Jaggard helped her get her Certificate III in hospitality.

Mr Glinka said they had met up with Mrs Jaggard that morning.

"She looked like the life has been sucked out of her,” he said sadly.

Mrs Jaggard posted on the Rockhampton Food Rater page yesterday asking business owners if they could find her two staff members a job.

Tim Burr replied they are both exceptional workers.

"I've known young James since he worked for me five years ago,” he said.

"A quality employee and human, I wish I could do more. I'm so sorry this has happened to you all and am thinking of you.

"I miss the bacon and egg bagels already.”

A number of other pointed to businesses in the region they had heard were looking for staff.

If you can help Mr Glinka or Ms Offord out with employment, please contact Mr Glinka on 0455167163 and Ms Offord on 0488307651.