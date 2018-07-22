Man charged after allegedly threatening couple

UPDATE (3.20PM MONDAY): A 21-YEAR-old man has been charged with going armed to cause fear and wilful damage after allegedly threatening a couple in a shopping centre car park on Friday.

Dashcam footage captured the man allegedly producing a pair of pliers after a verbal altercation with a couple in the car park about 1.40pm.

Wilful damage in Pialba: Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man and woman in the dashcam vision to come forward after two people were allegedly threatened with a knife in a shopping centre carpark at Pialba on July 20.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 9.



EARLIER (10:10AM MONDAY): POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify two people after a man and woman were allegedly threatened with pliers in a shopping centre carpark at Pialba on Friday.



