Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Appeal for witness in fatal traffic crash

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
3rd Jul 2020 5:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Forensic Crash Unit officers are seeking public assistance to help locate a driver that may be able to assist in the investigation of a fatal traffic crash in Ipswich yesterday afternoon.

READ MORE: Man killed after car flips onto roof

Police would like the driver of a blue Toyota Camry (pictured below) that was travelling along East Street in Ipswich at 11am Thursday (July 2) to come forward and speak to police.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage of the Mercedes possibly travelling with another vehicle in the Ipswich area prior to the crash, to also come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate. 

fatal crash police traffic witness
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential: Number 10

        premium_icon Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential: Number 10

        News “When you see what’s happening in other parts of the world and see the challenges facing other jurisdictions, there’s no way in the world I’d sacrifice what we enjoy...

        Tight rental market a headache for CQ tenants

        premium_icon Tight rental market a headache for CQ tenants

        Property New research shows lack of vancant rentals could prove problematic for would-be...

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        News QLD restrictions stage 3: What you can do from July 3

        FISHING FRIDAY: Blue salmon come out in cooler weather

        premium_icon FISHING FRIDAY: Blue salmon come out in cooler weather

        Fishing In the cooler months they school up and hit plenty of places along the coast.