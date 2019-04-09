Applause from most for Adani groundwater plan approval

MPs George Christensen and Michelle Landry with Senators Matt Canavan and Amanda Stoker speak with Adani Australia chief executive Lucas Dow at the Carmichael mine site

ADANI Australia boss Lucas Dow says yesterday's approval of the mine's groundwater management plan verifies the measures outlined will ensure the ground water and the ecosystems that depend on it are protected.

The approval, by Federal Environment Minister Melissa Price, came after 18 months of consultation with the department and the independent evaluation and endorsement by CSIRO and Geoscience Australia.

The plan still needs State Government approval but Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said on February 19 that her department would be satisfied to consider the scientific advice of CSIRO and GeoScience Australia and would not undertake its own review before making a decision on the plan.

Yesterday's announcement came after Queensland LNP MPs heavily lobbied the government amid pressure from Victorian MPs in particular who are under pressure from anti-Adani constituents in their own electorates.

But Ms Price said CSIRO and Geoscience Australia had assessed the groundwater plans and confirmed they met strict scientific requirements.

"Following this independent assessment and the Department of Environment and Energy's recommendation for approval, I have accepted the scientific advice and therefore approved the groundwater management plans for the Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Infrastructure project under Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999," she said.

Mr Dow said the Groundwater Dependent Ecosystems Management Plan and the Groundwater Management and Monitoring Plan detailed all the activities that would be undertaken and safeguards implemented to ensure approval conditions were met.

Adani's temporary workers camp

"This includes a network of more than 100 monitoring bores to track underground water levels," he said.

"We're now looking forward to delivering the thousands of jobs our project will create for people in north and central Queensland.

"Throughout the past 18 months, the Federal Department provided us with certainty of process and timing, including the steps involved in the independent review by CSIRO and Geoscience Australia experts.

"In contrast, the Queensland Government has continued to shift the goal posts when it comes to finalising the outstanding environmental management plans for the mine and is standing in the way of thousands of jobs for Queenslanders.

"It's time the Queensland Government gave us a fair go and stopped shifting the goal posts so we can get on with delivering these jobs."

Opposition leader Bill Shorten was in Central Queensland as the approval was announced and said he accepted the process.

"I haven't seen the evidence but I accept there's a process and I've always been a respecter of the process, but if you're asking me if I read the CSIRO evidence that went to the minister, obviously I can't have because I'm not privy to it," he said.

"The process has been so badly handled by the LNP in recent days, it's breathtaking.

"Threatening or bullying the Minister to say that unless you give this approval we will publicly push for your resignation or sacking, and then the next day the approval comes - that is not the look of good government."

GROUNDWATER EXPLAINED: The source aquifer of theDoongmabulla Springs (Clematis Sandstone) will not be directly affected by mining according to Adani's research. Contributed

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry described yesterday's announcement as "fantastic news" and something she and her Queensland colleagues had been fighting for "left, right and centre" for a long time.

"But it has to be done properly and so the Minster sent this for independent assessment by the CSIRO and GeoScience Australia.

"They have independently assessed that and endorsed the groundwater management plan.

"Both organisations have confirmed these plans meet the strictest scientific requirements - and that was following the independent assessment from the Department of Environment and Energy recommendation as well."

Ms Landry stressed the decision does not mean everything is now signed off and said it was now back to the State Government (see above).

Similarly, Rockhampton Region mayor, Margaret Strelow said the council was "obviously thrilled" with news the Federal Government had signed the final approval required from them.

"Of course we will watch with interest to see the State Government go through its final processes and we look forward to welcoming the jobs for our community," Cr Strelow said.

"Congratulations to Senator Matt Canavan and to Michelle Landry for their consistent hard work to support this project.

"I may not share their politics and will often hold different views on policy, but their commitment to jobs for our region from this project deserves to be recognised and applauded."

One Nation has long supported the Adani coal mining project while maintaining its preference for the heavy haulage railway line to be built and owned by the federal government.

Capricornia candidate Wade Rothery said the $2billion dollar rail investment would generate enormous earnings of up to $1billion dollars each year once Adani and other Galilee Basin mines were at full production.

"It doesn't make sense to me why governments have sold off or given away opportunities to own profitable infrastructure like railway lines," he said.

"If governments make money off state and federal owned infrastructure like ports, railways, airports and alike, it reduces the need to burden taxpayers with tax increases in the future."