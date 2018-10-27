New tech stops snooping spouses

Fingerprint sensors cannot be entirely relied on for security.

SUSPICIOUS spouses may need to adopt new tactics to catch their cheating partners out - and even order 3D face masks - thanks to new security changes coming to smartphones and tablet computers.

Apple iPads look set to become the latest devices to drop more easily outsmarted fingerprint sensors next week, replacing the technology with facial recognition that security experts say could stop the spate of smartphone break-ins perpetrated by distrustful lovers while victims are sleeping.

The act, known as "sleephacking," has attracted plenty of attention this year due to high-profile cases, including one that saw glamour model Katie Price break into her husband's phone and break up with him, and another in which a plane was forced to land after a woman discovered her husband was cheating during his mid-flight snooze.

The tactic involves placing a sleeping victim's digit on their phone's fingerprint scanner to unlock the phone - an act that cannot be replicated on a phone with a facial scanner as they require the user's eyes to be open.

But biometric experts say neither type of tech security is 100 per cent secure, even though future changes could lock down the devices even further.

Tech giant Apple is expected to drop the fingerprint scanner from its popular range of tablet computers at an event in New York on Thursday next week, with noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicting the new tablets would follow the iPhone's lead and offer Face ID scanning, small screen borders, and larger displays.

Glamour model Katie Price broke into her husband’s phone and split shortly after. Picture: Getty

Apple said its face-scanning technology is more secure than a fingerprint scanner, as the likelihood of someone else unlocking a phone with Face ID is "approximately one in one million, versus one in 50,000".

Edith Cowan postdoctoral research fellow Dr Wencheng Yang said using fingerprints as passwords was problematic as "we leave them on every object we touch," and fingers are easy to access, particularly for suspicious partners.

But he said no smartphone or tablet security system could be infallible, and manufacturers would have to offer multiple types of security to foil the greatest number of hacking attempts.

"Face scanners are maybe a little more secure," Dr Yang said.

Facial recognition is the next big thing in security. Picture: iStock

"But there are companies making 3D face masks to unlock iPhones, though. If you're using a picture, it's only 2D, but with a 3D mask you could do it, and some companies are making them now and successfully unlocking phones."

CSIRO Data61 information security and privacy group leader Dali Kaafar said facial scanners could be more secure "if you're talking about a targeted attack where someone close to you wants to access your device," as opposed to large-scale espionage, but devices would ultimately need to get smarter in future using "behavioural security" as well as biometric passwords.

"The way you interact with your device is very unique - your swipes on the device, the way you tap on the device - that creates a unique key that can be used to authenticate users," he said.

"This could be used in combination with (fingerprint or face) scans. If the phone decides something doesn't match the user, it could lock the screen."

Apple is expected to unveil its newest devices on Thursday.