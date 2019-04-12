Apple Pie Queen aims for Rissole Crown too early

Menu
Skye Hutchinson will compete for Best Beef Rissole Artist on Sunday at Bartletts Tavern
JANN HOULEY
12th Apr 2019 1:01 PM
SKYE Hutchinson was so excited to take part in this year's rissole championships she turned up a week early.

The craft and cooking enthusiast went to Bartletts Tavern last weekend with her tray of homemade goodies, but she walked into a sewing class.

"I went to the Australian Beef Rissole championship with a friend last year and I immediately knew I wanted to take part,” Skye said.

"Everybody was very welcoming and I got the chance to interact with the contestants and ask questions.

"But I jumped the gun by a week this time around.”

Skye, who graduated from Rockhampton High School last year, loves cooking for her family in Frenchville.

"I make a really good spaghetti bolognese, but my best dish is apple pie,” she said.

"I think Rockhampton should host the Australia Apple Pie championships too.”

Skye is studying a Cert III in Education Support at CQUniversity in the hope of returning to the US.

She took three months off school at 16 to work as a teacher's assistant in Chicago, and has wanted to go back ever since.

She will front the rissole championships (again) this Sunday from 11am where contestants have prepared four rissoles at home, and cook them at the tavern for judging.

The winner receives $200 cash, and a sash and cup from sponsor Jaques Coastal Meats.

All proceeds from the event, which includes live music, a barbeque and raffles, will to to the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

And what, according to Skye, is the secret to Australia's best beef rissoles?

"I don't really know; I just go with the flow and put it whatever tastes good,” she said.

"So long as it's cooked from the heart, I think it tastes better.”

