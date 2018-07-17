Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Apple unveils kangaroo, mango on World Emoji Day

17th Jul 2018 12:18 PM
Animal emoji including the kangaroo and lobster, and new food options are coming later this year.
Animal emoji including the kangaroo and lobster, and new food options are coming later this year.

CRIKEY, this is good news - especially on World Emoji Day.

Apple will launch a kangaroo emoji among more than 70 new characters coming to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac later this year.

Redheads and baldies can also rejoice with new emojis to include even more hair options - including red hair, grey hair and curly hair, a emoji for bald people, and new smiley faces that bring more expression to Messages with a cold face, party face, pleading face and a face with hearts.

Apple says the free update to iOS 12 brings more expression to every message with new characters for sports, symbols and more.


Joining the growing list of animals represented on the emoji keyboard are beautifully designed characters for the kangaroo, peacock, parrot and lobster.

Queenslanders  will rejoice that their beloved mango is also represented among the new food emoji.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The range also includes lettuce, cupcake and moon cake.

Thousands of emoji are currently available on iOS, watchOS and macOS, including emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, various clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and more.

Related Items

Show More
apple emoji games and gadgets ipad iphone kangaroo technology world emoji day
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Sisters' backyard dream becomes reality with new coast cafe

    premium_icon Sisters' backyard dream becomes reality with new coast cafe

    Business GALLERY: EVIE and Aria used to pour coffee and serve customers in their mock cafe, but parents Dan and Carli Richards have brought the dream to life.

    Teen's lucky escape after car slams into tree in Rocky crash

    premium_icon Teen's lucky escape after car slams into tree in Rocky crash

    News ABBIE Clayton, 17, was picking something up when she lost control

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:32 PM
    Quick-thinking Rocky teen saves man's life on boat ramp

    premium_icon Quick-thinking Rocky teen saves man's life on boat ramp

    Community 'The decisions I made determined if he survived or not'

    Budget process whets readers' appetite for detail

    premium_icon Budget process whets readers' appetite for detail

    News From the Editor's Desk: The need for insight and explanation

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:10 PM

    Local Partners