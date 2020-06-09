Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The site is at 162 Middle Rd, reportedly purchased for $2 million in 2019.
The site is at 162 Middle Rd, reportedly purchased for $2 million in 2019.
Business

Application lodged for industrial area at Gracemere

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
9th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRANSPORT depot has been proposed for an industrial area at Gracemere.

Gideon Town Planning put forward the development application to Rockhampton Regional Council on behalf of its clients and site owners, Lake Fox Properties Pty Ltd.

The site is 162 Middle Road with a development application for a material change of use for development permit for transport depot.

The proposed development does not involve the use of existing buildings on the ­premises.

The application does not detail any proposed buildings or operation works including road works, drainage or earthworks.

It is noted no native vegetation that requires written confirmation to be cleared will be carried out.

Proposed concept design for the transport depot at Middle Rd, Gracemere.
Proposed concept design for the transport depot at Middle Rd, Gracemere.

READ HERE: CQ sports club lodges plans to expand

READ HERE: Rookwood Weir workers camp details revealed

READ HERE: Quarry proposal to supply materials for SWBTA upgrades

The concept plans indicate a 333 sq m proposed shed and proposed 297 sq m uncovered handstand with 13478 sq m of unsealed pavement on the site.

There would be two site accesses, both on the frontage of Douglas St.

The site at 162 Middle Road is massive lot in the middle of town, with the block sized at 10.32 hectares.

It was bought by Lake Fox Properties in August 2019 for a reported $2 million.

The zone is classed as rural.

Located next door is a site for Emerald Carrying Co and further down the street is ­Frasers Livestock Transport.

Lake Fox Properties also owns a complex of shops on Richardson Road in Kawana in North Rockhampton, bought for $3.5 million in April 2018.

Council officers have requested more information for the application and it is undergoing assessment.

development applications gracemere tmbdevelopmentapplications transport depot
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Which is the latest pub to reopen in CQ region?

        premium_icon Which is the latest pub to reopen in CQ region?

        News Beer taps are ready, and patrons’ mouths are watering as popular venue starts a new chapter.

        VOTE NOW: Search for Central Queensland’s hottest tradie

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Search for Central Queensland’s hottest tradie

        News The nominees are in! Cast your vote on CQ’s hottest tradie now!

        Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        premium_icon Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        Business Anglo American confirms job losses at Central Queensland coal mine

        Grieving family launches road campaign in Emily’s honour

        premium_icon Grieving family launches road campaign in Emily’s honour

        Community More than $3,500 has been raised for the sign which will cost $10,000 annually