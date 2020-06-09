Application lodged for industrial area at Gracemere

The site is at 162 Middle Rd, reportedly purchased for $2 million in 2019.

The site is at 162 Middle Rd, reportedly purchased for $2 million in 2019.

A TRANSPORT depot has been proposed for an industrial area at Gracemere.

Gideon Town Planning put forward the development application to Rockhampton Regional Council on behalf of its clients and site owners, Lake Fox Properties Pty Ltd.

The site is 162 Middle Road with a development application for a material change of use for development permit for transport depot.

The proposed development does not involve the use of existing buildings on the ­premises.

The application does not detail any proposed buildings or operation works including road works, drainage or earthworks.

It is noted no native vegetation that requires written confirmation to be cleared will be carried out.

Proposed concept design for the transport depot at Middle Rd, Gracemere.

The concept plans indicate a 333 sq m proposed shed and proposed 297 sq m uncovered handstand with 13478 sq m of unsealed pavement on the site.

There would be two site accesses, both on the frontage of Douglas St.

The site at 162 Middle Road is massive lot in the middle of town, with the block sized at 10.32 hectares.

It was bought by Lake Fox Properties in August 2019 for a reported $2 million.

The zone is classed as rural.

Located next door is a site for Emerald Carrying Co and further down the street is ­Frasers Livestock Transport.

Lake Fox Properties also owns a complex of shops on Richardson Road in Kawana in North Rockhampton, bought for $3.5 million in April 2018.

Council officers have requested more information for the application and it is undergoing assessment.