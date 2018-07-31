Applications from 'far and wide' for Capras head coach

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras have received about 25 applications for the head coach's position for season 2019.

The position became vacant after coach Kim Williams announced in June that he would not be taking up his option for a fourth year with the club.

READ: UPDATE: Coach Kim Williams tells why he's leaving Capras

READ: Departing Capras coach scores new job with British club

Williams has since been appointed director of football at the West Wales Raiders, who play in League 1 of the UK competition.

Capras CEO Peter White said he was pleased with the response and impressed with the quality of applicants.

"We've received applications from far and wide which is really good,” he said.

"There is a mix of local, national and international candidates and their experience ranges from Intrust Super Cup and NRL lower grades to the UK Challenge Cup.

Capras CEO Peter White is pleased with the response and impressed with the quality of applicants. Chris Ison ROK081117ccapras1

"In some ways it's a new era for the club and something the board and myself are really looking forward to.”

Applications are being assessed with candidates to be short-listed for interviews, which should start within the week with a view to a new head coach being announced in the next few weeks.

White said recruitment would soon start for the newly created position of coaching and development officer, as well as the under-18 and under-20 coaches for next season.

The coaching and development officer would work in conjunction with the head coach, as well as taking charge of the player academies and coaching programs, and work closely with the senior school teams throughout the region.

White said that unlike previous years where the head coach appointed the under-18 and under-20 coaches, the club had decided to go to market for those positions and offer other local coaches in particular the opportunity to be a part of the club.