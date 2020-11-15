Applications now open for veteran and community grants

Grants for projects supporting the health and wellbeing of veterans and their families are now available, with the latest round of Veteran and Community Grants (V&CG) program now open.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the health and wellbeing of the veteran community was an ongoing priority for the Federal Government and the V&CG program was a way of supporting ex-service organisations (ESOs) and community organisations in providing local solutions.

“Veteran and Community Grants are for activities and services that improve the health and wellbeing of members of the veteran community,” Ms Landry said.

“Grants can provide seed funding for projects that promote a healthy lifestyle, help veterans to remain living independently in their own homes, reduce social isolation, support carers and improve access to community services.

“Central Queensland communities know best what will benefit veterans and their families and these grants will provide opportunities to community organisations to extend the important support they provide to veterans and their families.”

ESOs and community organisation partners are invited to apply for grants of up to $20,000 for local, community-based projects and activities.

A small number of large grants of up to $150,000 are available for projects that deliver wellbeing support services and activities of broad-scale benefit to the veteran community.

The 2020-21 grant round is open online, and follows the successful Veterans’ Health Week where social connection amidst the coronavirus pandemic was the theme and key focus of events.

“2020 has been a tough year for so many, and this year maintaining social connections has been more important than ever when it comes to our mental health and wellbeing,” Ms Landry said.

“I encourage any local ESO or community organisation with ideas for practical projects and activities that support safe environments for veterans and their families to connect and engage to consider making an application.”

Grant applications will close January 29, 2021. For information about how to apply see the Community Grants Hub website: www.communitygrants.gov.au.

Assistance with grant application queries is also available by phone: 1800 020 283 or by email: support@communitygrants.gov.au.